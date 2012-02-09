版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 10日 星期五 03:20 BJT

TEXT-S&P cuts Barneys New York to 'CC' from 'CCC'

-- New York-based luxury retailer Barneys New York has hired a 	
restructuring advisor to address its capital structure, which we view as 	
unsustainable.	
     -- We believe that the company is highly vulnerable to default or 	
selective default, given significant debt maturities in September 2012.	
     -- We are lowering the corporate credit rating to 'CC' from 'CCC'.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects our view that an eventual restructuring 	
is a likely outcome.	
    	
     Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered the
corporate credit rating on Barneys New York to 'CC' from 'CCC'. At the same
time, we lowered the issue-level rating on the company's second-lien debt to 'C'
from 'CCC-'. The recovery rating is '5'. The outlook is negative.	
	
"The downgrade reflects the hiring of a restructuring advisor and our belief 	
that the company is highly vulnerable to default or selective default, given 	
significant debt maturities in September 2012," said Standard & Poor's credit 	
analyst David Kuntz. He added, "We maintain our view that the company will 	
need to restructure its balance sheet." 	
	
We assess the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" under our 	
criteria because of its substantially leveraged capital structure and very 	
thin cash flow protection measures. We do not expect a meaningful improvement 	
over the near term. As of Oct. 31, 2011, interest coverage was 0.6x, total 	
debt to EBITDA was 18.1x, and funds from operations to total debt was 2.3%. 	
	
The negative outlook reflects our view that the current capital structure is 	
unsustainable and that an eventual restructuring is a likely outcome. 	
Furthermore, the rating is also predicated on our assessment of a weak 	
liquidity position and substantial debt maturities in September 2012. Although 	
we expect performance gains to continue because of improved luxury consumer 	
spending, we do not believe that credit protection metrics will change 	
meaningfully over the near term.	
	
We would lower ratings to 'D' or 'SD' if the company fails to meet near-term 	
debt service obligations or pursues financing alternatives such as a 	
restructuring. Given our concerns about the current capital structure and 	
upcoming maturities, an upgrade is not a near-term consideration.	
 	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 	
2008 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008	
 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: David M Kuntz, New York (1) 212-438-5022;	
                        david_m_kuntz@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Helena Song, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-2477;	
                   helena_song@standardandpoors.com

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐