TEXT-S&P downgrades Empresas Copec to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'

June 22 - Overview
-- We recently downgraded Chile-based energy and forestry company
Empresas Copec S.A. (E-Copec) 's fuel distribution subsidiary, Compania
de Petroleos de Chile COPEC S.A. (Copec), to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.
-- In our view, the credit quality of its main operating subsidiaries
constrains E-Copec's rating.
-- We are lowering our rating on E-Copec to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.
-- The stable outlook incorporates that of its main operating
subsidiaries, as well as our expectation that upstream cash flows will
continue to abundantly cover E-Copec's operating and financial commitments.
Rating Action
On June 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services lowered its ratings on
Chilean industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec S.A. (E-Copec) to 'BBB' from
'BBB+'. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating action follows our recent downgrade of E-Copec's fuel distribution
subsidiary, Compania de Petroleos de Chile COPEC S.A. (BBB/Stable/--), to
'BBB' from 'BBB+'. In our view, as an industrial holding company, the credit
quality of E-Copec's main operating subsidiaries--Copec and Celulosa Arauco y
Constitucion S.A. (ARAUCO, BBB/Stable/--)--limit E-Copec's credit quality.
We continue to assess E-Copec's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and
financial risk profile as "intermediate." The company's good-quality assets,
conservative approach to leverage at the holding company level, prudent
investment strategy, and very good financial flexibility underpin its credit
quality and partly insulate it from the inherent volatility of the pulp and
wood-related products business, carried out by its subsidiary Arauco.
E-Copec's lack of material asset diversification partly offset these strengths.
E-Copec' credit quality largely depends on the operating performance of its
two largest subsidiaries--Arauco and Copec. These subsidiaries contribute
about 90% of E-Copec's consolidated EBITDA. We expect E-Copec to continue to
depend heavily on cash flows from Arauco and Copec until 2015, when new
investments expand and mature.
Looking into 2012 and 2013, and assuming market pulp prices of about $750 per
ton and a typically more stable performance of the fuel division, E-Copec's
consolidated EBITDA should reach about $1.7 billion. This excludes profits
from the iron mining project "Isla Riesco" which should be operational by
2014, but will be booked under the equity method. At the same time, we
anticipate relatively stable consolidated debt levels in a range of $5.5
billion to $6.0 billion. As a result, we expect gross debt to EBITDA closer to
3.5x in 2012 and 2013, compared with the 3.6x and 2.7x E-Copec reported in the
12 months ended March 31, 2012 and March 31, 2011, respectively.
From a holding perspective, its dividends-to-operating costs plus net interest
paid ratio of 28x shows robust operating cash flows. Also, the company issued
a bond for $300 million in December 2009 and loaned that amount to its
subsidiaries, Abastible S.A. (not rated) and Copec, via intercompany loans
with the same maturity and interest rate. Because the company has relatively
low leverage and because of this bond, we expect E-Copec's net interest
payments to remain neutral.
E-Copec has a 99.98% ownership in Chile-based forest products company Arauco
and a 99.99% ownership in Chilean oil distribution company Copec. Apart from
Arauco and Copec, the company also owns 99.05% of Chilean liquefied gas
importer and distributor Abastible, 39.83% of the largest supplier of natural
gas for industrial clients in Chile, Metrogas S.A. (unrated), 25% of the power
generation company Empresa Electrica Guacolda S.A. (unrated), 81.9% of fishing
company Pesquera Iquique - Guanaye S.A. (Igemar, unrated) and some mining
investments, such as its 50% ownership in the coal mine project Sociedad
Minera Isla Riesco S.A. (unrated).
AntarChile S.A (unrated) owns E-Copec through a controlling stake of 60.8%.
AntarChile, in turn, is 74.3% controlled by companies linked to the Angelini
family.
Liquidity
We consider E-Copec's liquidity as "adequate." As of March 31, 2012, the
company had $470 million in cash and cash equivalents, and faces no principal
maturities until 2021.
Under conservative assumptions, we expect an aggregate dividend inflow of at
least $350 million and $380 million in 2012 and 2013, respectively. This would
be more than enough to cover operating costs of less than $10 million,
dividend payments in a range of $260 million to $330 million, and investments
of approximately $80 million in 2012 and $60 million in 2013, although
investment levels are hard to predict.
We don't believe E-Copec's lack of committed bank lines and its inherently
volatile free operating cash flow are a credit concern, because the company
has very low leverage, ample financial flexibility, good access to debt
markets, and flexible financial policies that should help it offset potential
harsher scenarios. We expect the company to pay out at least 30% of net
income, in line with the legal minimum, without hurting its liquidity.
Consequently, we expect dividends to cover operating costs plus net interests
and dividends in a range of 1.2x to 1.5x for the next three years.
Outlook
The stable outlook incorporates that of its main operating subsidiaries, as
well as our expectation that upstream cash flows will continue to abundantly
cover E-Copec's operating and financial commitments. The ratings may come
under pressure if we lower the ratings on Copec or Arauco or if coverage
ratios weaken significantly (for instance, its dividends over operating costs
and net interest paid decreases to levels below 5x). An upgrade depends mainly
on the upgrades of operating subsidiaries.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Empresas Copec S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB+/Stable/--
