TEXT-S&P puts Global Brass and Copper rating on watch positive

-- We believe Global Brass and Copper Inc.'s operating performance will likely exceed our previous expectations, largely as a result of increased end-market demand, thanks to the improving economy. -- We are placing the ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications. -- In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will update our performance expectations in comparison to the company's near- and intermediate-term liquidity and operating expectations to determine if an upgrade is warranted. Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit ratings, on Schaumburg, Ill.-based Global Brass and Copper Inc. (GBC) on CreditWatch with positive implications. The CreditWatch listing indicates that there is a 50% chance of an upgrade on the completion of our review. "The CreditWatch listing reflects our belief GBC's near-term operating performance will continue to benefit from increased end-market demand, resulting in higher pricing and volumes sold," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Maurice Austin. "This is based on our expectations of a continued economic recovery. Consequently, Standard & Poor's expects the GBC's credit measures and liquidity position to improve to a level we believe may be more consistent with a higher rating. In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will review our performance expectations and the company's liquidity position, and assess the sustainability of its operating prospects to determine whether a higher rating is warranted. We believe potential rating upside is likely limited to one notch and expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing within the next several weeks. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals Industry, June 22, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Maurice Austin, New York (1) 212-438-2077; maurice_austin@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Marie Shmaruk, New York (1) 212-438-7816; marie_shmaruk@standardandpoors.com