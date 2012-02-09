版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 10日 星期五 03:24 BJT

TEXT-S&P puts Global Brass and Copper rating on watch positive

-- We believe Global Brass and Copper Inc.'s operating performance will 	
likely exceed our previous expectations, largely as a result of increased 	
end-market demand, thanks to the improving economy.	
     -- We are placing the ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, 	
on CreditWatch with positive implications.	
     -- In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will update our performance 	
expectations in comparison to the company's near- and intermediate-term 	
liquidity and operating expectations to determine if an upgrade is warranted.	
    	
     Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, including
the 'B' corporate credit ratings, on Schaumburg, Ill.-based Global Brass and
Copper Inc. (GBC) on CreditWatch with positive implications. The
CreditWatch listing indicates that there is a 50% chance of an upgrade on the
completion of our review.	
	
"The CreditWatch listing reflects our belief GBC's near-term operating 	
performance will continue to benefit from increased end-market demand, 	
resulting in higher pricing and volumes sold," said Standard & Poor's credit 	
analyst Maurice Austin. "This is based on our expectations of a continued 	
economic recovery. 	
	
Consequently, Standard & Poor's expects the GBC's credit measures and 	
liquidity position to improve to a level we believe may be more consistent 	
with a higher rating.	
	
In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will review our performance 	
expectations and the company's liquidity position, and assess the 	
sustainability of its operating prospects to determine whether a higher rating 	
is warranted. 	
	
We believe potential rating upside is likely limited to one notch and expect 	
to resolve the CreditWatch listing within the next several weeks.	
	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals 	
Industry, June 22, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Maurice Austin, New York (1) 212-438-2077;	
                        maurice_austin@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Marie Shmaruk, New York (1) 212-438-7816;	
                   marie_shmaruk@standardandpoors.com

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐