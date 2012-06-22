TEXT-S&P cuts Essar Steel Algoma to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'

June 22 - Overview
-- We are lowering our ratings on Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.-based Essar
Steel Algoma Inc. (ESA), including our long-term corporate credit rating on
the company to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'.
-- At the same time, we are maintaining the CreditWatch with developing
implications all our ratings on ESA.
-- The downgrade and CreditWatch reflect what we view as the mounting
challenges ESA faces as it refinances its US$300 million revolving credit
facility that's now due, at the latest, on Sept. 20, 2012, which could cause
liquidity pressures to escalate rapidly in the next several months.
-- We could lower the ratings further if ESA does not address its weak
liquidity position within the 90-day horizon of this CreditWatch or raise the
ratings if the company refinances in a manner that preserves US$100 million
liquidity on a sustainable basis.
Rating Action
On June 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.-based Essar Steel Algoma
Inc. (ESA) to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. Standard & Poor's also lowered its
issue-level rating on the company's senior secured notes to 'B-' from 'B'. The
'1' recovery rating on the debt is unchanged. In addition, Standard & Poor's
lowered its issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to
'CCC-' from 'CCC'. The '5' recovery rating on this debt is unchanged.
We are maintaining the CreditWatch with developing implications on all our
ratings on ESA. CreditWatch with developing implications means we could raise,
lower, or affirm the ratings.
The downgrade and CreditWatch reflect what we view as the mounting challenges
ESA faces as it refinances its US$300 million revolving credit facility that's
now due, at the latest, on Sept. 20, 2012, which could cause liquidity
pressures to escalate rapidly in the next several months.
Rationale
The 90-day extension on ESA's revolving credit agreement alleviates some of
the immediate refinancing risk that the company was facing over the past
month. However, the inclusion of an Indalex Limited liquidity trigger -- an
unrelated, bankrupt manufacturer of aluminum extrusions whose priority claims
order is currently being argued before the Supreme Court of Canada -- in ESA's
amended revolving credit agreement intensifies liquidity instability, as an
adverse ruling in the Indalex case would cause ESA's asset-backed lending
facility to mature 10 days thereafter.
If ESA does not refinance its revolver in a timely manner, we believe that the
company's thin cash position and volatile operating cash flows would be
insufficient to maintain liquidity above US$100 million, which we estimate is
necessary to cover its major uses of cash this year, specifically raw material
purchases, mandated pension cash requirements, maintenance capex spending, and
cash interest payments. These cash uses would be in addition to the company
repaying drawings outstanding on the credit facility that's now scheduled to
expire in September. Finally, we do not incorporate into our assumptions any
parental support from Essar Steel Holdings Ltd. (not rated).
We believe that ESA's operating performance is improving, with modestly
stronger earnings likely in fiscal 2013, as current steel prices support
steady shipment volumes along with stable input costs. That said, we believe
the credit facility is critical in supporting the company's day-to-day
operations, the absence of which could strain its ability to purchase raw
materials. We assume that ESA will generate debt to EBITDA of about 6x in
fiscal 2013, which we believe will translate into positive free operating cash
flow and EBITDA interest coverage above 2x.
Recovery analysis
Standard & Poor's rates ESA's US$400 million senior secured notes 'B-' (two
notches above the corporate credit rating on the company), with a recovery
rating of '1', indicating an expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in
the event of default.
We rate the company's US$384.7 million senior unsecured notes 'CCC'- (one
notch below the corporate credit rating on ESA), with a recovery rating of
'5', indicating our expectations of modest (10%-30%) recovery in a default
scenario.
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on ESA to be
published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this report.
CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch once we have reviewed the company's progress
in refinancing its revolver.
We could lower the ratings further if ESA does not address its weak liquidity
position within the 90-day horizon of this CreditWatch.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- General Criteria: Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
-- General Criteria: How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec.
12, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Lowered And Remaining On CreditWatch Developing
To From
Essar Steel Algoma Inc.
Corporate credit rating CCC/Watch Dev/-- CCC+/Watch Dev/--
Senior secured B-/Watch Dev B/Watch Dev
Recovery rating 1 1
Senior unsecured CCC-/Watch Dev CCC/Watch Dev
Recovery rating 5 5
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.