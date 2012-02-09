TEXT-S&P revises Brookfield Assest Management outlook

-- We are revising our outlook on Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it revised its outlook on Brookfield Asset Management Inc. to negative from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its ratings on the company, including its 'A-' long-term corporate credit and 'A-2' short-term ratings.

"The outlook revision reflects our view that Brookfield's corporate adjusted debt and remitted operating cash flows in 2012 will result in credit measures that would be either below or very tight to our target levels for the rating," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ronald Charbon.

"The outlook also incorporates a base case projection of high single-digit growth for Brookfield's 2012 operating cash flows and adjusted debt that we believe will increase by about 3%," Mr. Charbon added. The ratings on Brookfield reflect Standard & Poor's expectation that the company will continue to adhere to its clearly stated strategy based on three main principles: owning assets that generate steady cash flow; managing partially owned funds; and maintaining financial separation and flexibility among the holding company, subsidiaries, funds, and assets. This integrated strategy mainly involves acquiring and operating companies and assets that Brookfield deems to be of high quality, that generate steady cash flows, and that have the potential to appreciate in value in the long term. The company could eventually inject them into listed companies or its managed funds to attract external capital.

The company's strategy, as we understand it, also emphasizes using asset-specific nonrecourse debt to finance its subsidiaries' investments and operating needs, and maintaining financial flexibility at the company level. The negative outlook reflects our view that the key credit measures, operating cash flows (OCF) to debt and OCF coverage of debt service, will be under pressure for the rating and that there is little capacity at the current rating for further cash flow deterioration or higher adjusted debt, which would include preference shares at 50%.

We could lower the rating if remitted OCF interest coverage and debt coverage remain below 5x and 30%, respectively, in the next 12 months or if we believe Brookfield is becoming more aggressive with its use of project-level or subsidiary leverage, such as increases in its use of recourse debt, guarantees to its subsidiaries, or other measures that would materially commit the parent resources. It is unlikely that we would raise the rating in the near term.