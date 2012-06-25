版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 25日 星期一 22:15 BJT

HUDSONVALLEY/BRIEF (URGENT)

June 25 Hudson Valley Bank: * Moodys downgrades Hudson Valley (deposits to ba1); outlook is stable * Moodys downgrades Hudson Valley Bank deposit rating to ba1 from baa2

