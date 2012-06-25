TEXT-S&P cuts Armored Autogroup rating to 'B-'

June 25 - Overview
-- U.S. automotive aftercare manufacturer Armored Autogroup's transition
from under the control of Clorox to a stand-alone business has been slow to
gain traction. Higher administrative and infrastructure build-out costs, along
with higher advertising spending, have weakened profitability and, in our
view, will limit margin expansion over the next year.
-- We are downgrading the company to 'B-' from 'B'. We are also revising
our recovery rating on the company's senior secured debt to '3' from '2', and
lowering the issue-level rating on the senior secured debt to 'B-' from 'B+'.
We are lowering the issue-level rating on the senior unsecured notes to 'CCC'
from 'CCC+' and maintaining our recovering rating on these notes at '6'.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that credit protection
measures will remain at or near their current levels over the next 12 months.
Rating Action
On June 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Danbury, Conn.-based automotive aftercare market provider
Armored Autogroup Inc. to 'B-' from 'B'. The rating outlook is stable.
In addition, we revised our recovery rating on the company's senior secured
credit facilities to '3' from '2'. Consequently, we lowered the issue-level
rating on these facilities to 'B-' from 'B+'.
We also lowered the issue-level rating on the senior unsecured notes issue to
'CCC' from 'CCC+'. The '6' recovery rating on these notes remains unchanged.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects weaker credit measures and cash flow generation
following the company's investment in transitioning to a stand-alone business
from a subsidiary of Clorox Co. The company has thin cushions on its leverage
and interest coverage covenants on the revolving credit facility, resulting
primarily from high administrative expenses to support the stand-alone
business as well as increased spending on advertising to invigorate previously
neglected brands. Although we do forecast revenues to increase thanks to
investments in the business over the last several months, because of
step-downs in the credit agreement for the revolving credit facility and the
absence of a waiver or amendment on the horizon, we expect the company to
operate with thin covenant cushions at least through year-end. We believe the
company's financial sponsor, Avista Capital Partners, would consider a capital
injection as a cure, if such a measure were needed; however, we do not
anticipate this need in the next few quarters. Four out of five directors on
the board are appointed by Avista.
Our "highly leveraged" financial risk assessment incorporates our view that
sponsor-owned Armored Autogroup's credit protection measures will remain weak
and in line with our indicative ratios for this descriptor. Our expectations
over the next 12 months include the following assumptions:
-- We forecast low- to mid-single-digit percentage revenue growth in
2012. We believe the company will witness benefits of new product launches and
increased brand support. Further, we believe international expansion (taking
into consideration slight industry shrinkage), especially in emerging markets
such as Mexico, China, and Brazil, will contribute to revenue growth. In the
first quarter of 2012, Armored Autogroup demonstrated revenue growth over 7%
from the comparable period last year.
-- We expect margin pressures will continue over the next 24 months.
-- We forecast a leverage ratio in the mid- to high-7x area in fiscal
2012 and 2013, and a funds from operations (FFO) to total debt ratio in the
low-single-digits area.
-- Our expectations reflect our assessment of the company's sensitivity
to the continued weak economy and potential adverse weather conditions in the
U.S., as well as a very aggressive financial policy.
-- We anticipate modest operating cash flow generation in 2012, with a
certain slowdown in capital expenditures over this period as the company
completes building systems and infrastructure to support its stand-alone
status.
Our "vulnerable" business risk assessment incorporates the company's narrow
business focus, vulnerability to commodity price volatility and the economy,
and its very limited track record as a stand-alone company. The establishment
of a new management team and global strategic direction has driven much of the
company's focus since the leveraged buyout. Further, the winding down of trade
services agreements from the previous ownership continued through June 2012,
thus slowing down the transition to stand-alone status.
The company has well-recognized brands such as ArmorAll and STP, which hold
No. 1 or No. 3 positions in the appearance and performance automotive
aftercare categories, respectively. While offerings in two categories lend the
company some product diversity, product offerings in both appearance and
performance are significantly exposed to volatility in commodity prices,
especially jet fuel, oil, and resin, none of which the company presently
hedges. Further, the same economic conditions and consumer discretionary
spending and related behavior influence these categories.
In recent years, difficult industry conditions have contributed to declines in
the broader appearance and performance automotive aftercare categories. The
general economy, sales of new and used vehicles, and average age of vehicles
have an impact on sales in the niche market in which Armored Autogroup
operates. However, the auto aftercare market does benefit from low
private-label penetration and customers' brand loyalty and perceptions of
quality. Turtlewax and Meguiar's are the company's primary competitors in the
appearance segment, and Lucas in the performance segment. Aggressive marketing
is commonplace among the largest players. The market benefits slightly as a
result of the longer average life of owned automobiles and the consumer shift
to do-it-yourself maintenance. However, traffic and driving trends appear to
indicate the overall industry is experiencing some shrinkage.
Geographic diversity at present is modest, with the mature markets of the U.S.
and Canada representing approximately 75% of revenue generation. However,
potential growth exists in markets such as Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand.
The company could also pursue strategic acquisitions to further its
international presence. The company distributes its products through diverse
channels, including convenience stores (including gas stations), auto retail,
mass retail, dollar stores, and drugstores.
Liquidity
We assess the company's liquidity as "less than adequate." This is a
reflection of the leverage covenant cushion tightening to under 6% in the
period ended March 31, 2012.
Relevant aspects of Armored Autogroup's liquidity, in our view, are as follows:
-- We expect tight covenant headroom to remain below 10% in 2012 under
the company's revolving credit facility. Two financial covenants apply:
maximum total leverage ratio and minimum EBITDA-to-interest coverage ratio. As
of March 31, 2012, the company was in compliance with its revolving credit
agreement, with tighter EBITDA cushions of approximately 6% on its total
leverage covenant. We believe the cushion will only slightly improve (due to
increased revenue) as the covenant becomes more restrictive in the third and
fourth quarters of 2012 because of step-downs in the credit agreement.
However, if EBITDA does not improve we forecast further tightening.
-- We believe the company would not be able to absorb high-impact,
low-probability stress events.
-- We believe sound, long-standing core banking relationships have not
yet been fully developed as a stand-alone entity.
Key liquidity sources include cash on hand, cash flow generation, and the
company's $50 million revolving credit facility due in 2015, which is
currently undrawn. As of March 31, 2011, the company had approximately $6
million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet and full
availability on its $50 million revolver. The company does not have meaningful
debt maturities until 2016.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please refer to the recovery report on
Armored Autogroup to be published shortly following this report, on
RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The rating outlook is stable. This is based on our expectation that Armored
Autogroup's credit protection measures will slightly improve but remain weak
given the company's limited cash flow generation, high debt load, and ongoing
EBITDA margin pressures.
We could lower the rating if the covenant cushion and operating performance do
not improve through the end of 2012. This could occur in the face of intense
competition, unexpected additional marketing and administrative expenses, or
increases to commodity costs. Other considerations could include loss of key
customers or a more aggressive financial policy.
Although less likely within the next year, we would consider raising the
rating if sales growth exceeds our expectations and EBITDA margins strengthen
from improved efficiency, leading to stronger cash flow generation and credit
measures, such that adjusted leverage approaches the 5.5x area. For this to
occur, we estimate EBITDA margins would need to improve approximately 750
basis points, coupled with a low-double-digit percentage increase in sales or,
alternatively, debt levels would need to be reduced by about $170 million at
present EBITDA levels.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Armored Autogroup Inc.
Corporate credit rating B-/Stable/-- B/Negative/--
Senior secured B- B+
Recovery rating 3 2
Senior unsecured CCC CCC+
Recovery rating 6 6
