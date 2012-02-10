TEXT-S&P rates Federal Express Corp's pass-thru certificates

Feb - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' issue rating to Federal Express Corp.'s (BBB/Stable/--) 2012 pass-through certificates. Federal Express Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Memphis, Tenn.-based parcel delivery provider FedEx Corp. (BBB/Stable/A-2). The certificates will be used to refinance Federal Express' 1997-1 pass-through certificates, originally issued to finance the acquisition of five Airbus A300F4-605R aircraft and four McDonnell Douglas MD-11F aircraft. Once the new transaction closes, we will withdraw our ratings on the 1997 deal, which we rated using our criteria for enhanced equipment trust certificates. The 1997 certificates were secured by aircraft-backed notes that Federal Express issued under leveraged leases. The refinancing does not replace the leveraged leases; it only refinances the aircraft-backed notes. Federal Express's payments under the leases are assigned to the equipment note trustee, and the equipment notes are property of the pass-through trust (which issues the new certificates). The new certificates differ from the previous ones in that there is only one class of certificates (i.e., there are no junior classes) and no liquidity facility supports them, as is typical for an enhanced equipment trust certificate. However, the new pass-through certificates still benefit indirectly from Section 1110 legal protection for aircraft financings of a U.S. airline. (The Federal Express Corp. unit of FedEx Corp., although it provides parcel delivery service, qualifies as an airline under U.S. law.) Accordingly, we are rating the new pass-through certificates under our criteria for (non-enhanced) equipment trust certificates. Such equipment trust certificates can be rated slightly higher than the airline's corporate credit rating. We are not rating the new pass-through certificates higher than our corporate credit rating on Federal Express, because the amount of certificates currently exceeds the appraised value of the planes, and we normally assign higher ratings only when the certificates are comfortably overcollateralized. The ratings on FedEx Corp. reflect the transportation services company's strong competitive position, moderate financial policies, and good cash-generating capability. Its participation in competitive markets with significant capital expenditure and investment requirements and its exposure to cyclical pressures offset those factors somewhat. RATINGS LIST Federal Express Corp. Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/-- Rating Assigned 2012 pass-through certificates BBB