TEXT-S&P rates Federal Express Corp's pass-thru certificates

Feb - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' issue
rating to Federal Express Corp.'s (BBB/Stable/--) 2012 pass-through
certificates. Federal Express Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Memphis,
Tenn.-based parcel delivery provider FedEx Corp. (BBB/Stable/A-2). 	
	
The certificates will be used to refinance Federal Express' 1997-1 	
pass-through certificates, originally issued to finance the acquisition of 	
five Airbus A300F4-605R aircraft and four McDonnell Douglas MD-11F aircraft. 	
Once the new transaction closes, we will withdraw our ratings on the 1997 	
deal, which we rated using our criteria for enhanced equipment trust 	
certificates. The 1997 certificates were secured by aircraft-backed notes that 	
Federal Express issued under leveraged leases. The refinancing does not 	
replace the leveraged leases; it only refinances the aircraft-backed notes. 	
Federal Express's payments under the leases are assigned to the equipment note 	
trustee, and the equipment notes are property of the pass-through trust (which 	
issues the new certificates). 	
	
The new certificates differ from the previous ones in that there is only one 	
class of certificates (i.e., there are no junior classes) and no liquidity 	
facility supports them, as is typical for an enhanced equipment trust 	
certificate. However, the new pass-through certificates still benefit 	
indirectly from Section 1110 legal protection for aircraft financings of a 	
U.S. airline. (The Federal Express Corp. unit of FedEx Corp., although it 	
provides parcel delivery service, qualifies as an airline under U.S. law.) 	
Accordingly, we are rating the new pass-through certificates under our 	
criteria for (non-enhanced) equipment trust certificates. Such equipment trust 	
certificates can be rated slightly higher than the airline's corporate credit 	
rating. We are not rating the new pass-through certificates higher than our 	
corporate credit rating on Federal Express, because the amount of certificates 	
currently exceeds the appraised value of the planes, and we normally assign 	
higher ratings only when the certificates are comfortably overcollateralized. 	
	
The ratings on FedEx Corp. reflect the transportation services company's 	
strong competitive position, moderate financial policies, and good 	
cash-generating capability. Its participation in competitive markets with 	
significant capital expenditure and investment requirements and its exposure 	
to cyclical pressures offset those factors somewhat.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Federal Express Corp.	
 Corporate credit rating               BBB/Stable/--	
	
Rating Assigned	
 2012 pass-through certificates        BBB

