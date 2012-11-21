TEXT - S&P cuts RadioShack rating to 'CCC+'

Overview
-- In our view, U.S. consumer electronic goods and services retailer
RadioShack's continued poor operating and financial performance trends will
continue over the near term because of fierce competition and a mix shift
toward lower-margin mobility products.
-- We believe that it will be very difficult for the company to improve
its performance and gross margin in the next year, given the changing industry
dynamics, mobility accounting for more than 50% of sales, the lack of a
permanent CEO (with a comprehensive strategy for the company) and chief
merchandising officer .
-- We are lowering our corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings
on the company to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.
-- The outlook is negative, reflecting our view that if there is
deterioration in the company's liquidity position, we would consider lowering
the rating.
Rating Action
On Nov. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Fort Worth, Texas-based RadioShack
Corp. to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The outlook is negative.
The recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt remains '4', indicating our
expectations for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment
default.
The downgrade of RadioShack reflects our view that it will be very difficult
for the company to improve its gross margin in the fourth quarter of this
year, given the highly promotional nature of year-end holiday retailing in the
wireless and consumer electronic categories. It is our belief that all
segments of the company's business will remain under margin pressure for 2012
and into 2013.
Rationale
The ratings on RadioShack reflect Standard & Poor's assessment that the
company's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged." This reflects, in our
view, weaker credit metrics with debt leverage in the 12x area and modest cash
flow generation, but "adequate" liquidity in the near term. We characterize
the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable," because of the short
product cycles, the secular change in the products offered, the fiercely
competitive nature of the retail consumer mobility industry and its much lower
margins, and the company's vulnerability to weak consumer spending because of
limited discretionary income.
Given that the third quarter's operating performance was poorer than our
expectations, we do not expect any improvement in operating results for the
rest of the year. We base this view on the secular changes in consumer
electronics and the extremely competitive environment for mobility products,
which now accounts for over half of RadioShack's sales. Although the company
historically has been very good at adapting to changes in the industry, it is
our view that RadioShack will find it extremely challenging to improve margins
in the next year, given that mobility is such a large part of its overall
results and the mix is so heavily skewed to lower-margin mobility products.
We score RadioShack's management and governance as "weak," because of our
negative views on the company's strategic positioning and risk management. In
our opinion, it will be difficult for the company to execute a successful
turnaround strategy until a new CEO and chief merchandising officer are hired.
We forecast that credit metrics will remain at or near current levels for the
remainder of fiscal 2012 and into 2013, because we expect continued pressure
on gross margins. We estimate adjusted total debt to EBITDA in the 12x area,
EBITDA interest coverage of about 1.2x, funds from operations (FFO) to total
debt in the 18% area, and EBITDA margin in the 2% to 3% range. This is based
on the following assumptions:
-- Flat to modest sales growth in the signature segment, but we believe
sales could remain down in the wireless category (low-single digits) as well
as in the company's other segments;
-- Gross margins of about 36%;
-- Capital expenditures of between $50 million to $60 million in the next
two years;
-- The refinancing of at least $175 million of the convertible notes due
2013 and the repayment of the remainder with cash balances; and
-- Cash flow from operations of about $40 million.
Although the company launched Verizon's mobility products in its stores almost
a year ago, it is our belief that Verizon products still have not gained the
traction that the company and Verizon had expected and it will be a long-term
endeavor, given the competitive landscape in this category. We believe that
this leaves the company heavily dependent on sales of Sprint Nextel Corp. and
AT&T Inc. mobility products.
Liquidity
We believe RadioShack's liquidity is "adequate" to meet its needs over the
next 12 months. Our view of the company's liquidity is based in part on our
expectation that the company will maintain its sizable cash balances, although
this could become increasing more difficult over the next year if the company
does not begin to stabilize its margins. Furthermore, we expect the company to
refinance about $175 million of its $375 million convertible note issue due
Aug. 1, 2013, and repay the remainder with its cash balances.
Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations:
-- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow,
and availability under its $450 million revolving credit facility maturing in
2016) will exceed uses by 1.2x or more. Furthermore, we estimate that there
will be no significant shortfalls in the second year.
-- We also expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses,
even if EBITDA were to decline by 15% and even if debt were to increase by 15%.
-- We believe that the company will maintain sufficient availability
under its revolver, even though availability was reduced by $56.3 million
because it did not meet its 1-to-1 fixed-charge ratio for the 12 months ended
Sept. 30, 2012.
-- In our assessment, the company has generally sound relationships with
the banks, given its recent completed refinancing and fairly prudent financial
risk management.
We estimate that RadioShack had a cash balance of about $518 million and about
$394 million of availability under its $450 million revolving credit facility
as of Sept. 30, 2012. We expect RadioShack's cash balances and availability
under its revolving bank facility to be sufficient for its capital spending
and working capital needs.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on RadioShack, to
be published as soon as possible following this report, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our negative outlook on RadioShack reflects our expectation that the company's
operating trends will remain at their new lower level. We expect flat to
modest sales growth in the signature segment as well as mixed sales
performance in the company's other segments for the remainder of 2012, given
weak industry dynamics. We are not estimating any meaningful improvement in
margins or credit metrics in the near term.
We would consider a downgrade if the company's liquidity position were to
deteriorate such that the company no longer maintains sizeable cash balances
and availability begins to decline under its revolving credit facility.
Although unlikely, we could consider a stable outlook if we begin to see
stabilization in sales results in the company's signature segment, solid
results in RadioShack's mobility platform, and stable credit metrics. For this
to occur, we would have to see gross margin improvement of at least 100 basis
points or more and revenue growth in the low- to mid-single digits or more, or
some combination of higher gross margin and sales growth. We would also
consider an upgrade if the company reduced its debt such that total debt to
EBITDA remained at less than 9x, other credit metrics improved, and operating
performance stabilized.
Ratings List
Downgraded; Recovery Rating Unchanged
To From
RadioShack Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Negative/-- B-/Negative/--
Senior Unsecured CCC+ B-
Recovery Rating 4 4
'B-'; Otlk Neg yes