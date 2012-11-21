版本:
TEXT-S&P corrects 8 JPMorgan subordinated debt ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Nov 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it corrected its
ratings on eight subordinated debt issuances of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by
lowering the ratings to 'A-' from 'A'.

RATINGS LIST

Ratings Corrected 
                                      To           From
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
 Subordinated
  6.15% Notes, Series B due 2037
   CUSIP 46627BDU2                    A-           A
  5.85% Notes, Series B due 2037
   CUSIP 46627BDF5                    A-           A
  5.8% Notes, Series B due 2022
   CUSIP 46627BDC2                    A-           A
  5.95% Notes, Series B due 2037
   CUSIP 46627BDA6                    A-           A
  6.15% Notes, Series B due 2037
   CUSIP 46627BET4                    A-           A
  5.95% Notes, Series B due 2022
   CUSIP 46627BDVO                    A-           A
  6.1% Notes, Series B due 2022
   CUSIP 46627BDW8                    A-           A
  5.85% Notes, Series B due 2022
   CUSIP 46627BES6                    A-           A



