TEXT-S&P corrects 8 JPMorgan subordinated debt ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it corrected its
ratings on eight subordinated debt issuances of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by
lowering the ratings to 'A-' from 'A'.
RATINGS LIST
Ratings Corrected
To From
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Subordinated
6.15% Notes, Series B due 2037
CUSIP 46627BDU2 A- A
5.85% Notes, Series B due 2037
CUSIP 46627BDF5 A- A
5.8% Notes, Series B due 2022
CUSIP 46627BDC2 A- A
5.95% Notes, Series B due 2037
CUSIP 46627BDA6 A- A
6.15% Notes, Series B due 2037
CUSIP 46627BET4 A- A
5.95% Notes, Series B due 2022
CUSIP 46627BDVO A- A
6.1% Notes, Series B due 2022
CUSIP 46627BDW8 A- A
5.85% Notes, Series B due 2022
CUSIP 46627BES6 A- A
