TEXT-S&P corrects 8 JPMorgan subordinated debt ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Nov 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it corrected its ratings on eight subordinated debt issuances of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by lowering the ratings to 'A-' from 'A'. RATINGS LIST Ratings Corrected To From JPMorgan Chase & Co. Subordinated 6.15% Notes, Series B due 2037 CUSIP 46627BDU2 A- A 5.85% Notes, Series B due 2037 CUSIP 46627BDF5 A- A 5.8% Notes, Series B due 2022 CUSIP 46627BDC2 A- A 5.95% Notes, Series B due 2037 CUSIP 46627BDA6 A- A 6.15% Notes, Series B due 2037 CUSIP 46627BET4 A- A 5.95% Notes, Series B due 2022 CUSIP 46627BDVO A- A 6.1% Notes, Series B due 2022 CUSIP 46627BDW8 A- A 5.85% Notes, Series B due 2022 CUSIP 46627BES6 A- A