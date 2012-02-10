版本:
TEXT-S&P raises, withdraws Complete Production Services rating

Feb 10 () -     -- Superior Energy Services Inc. has
completed its acquisition of U.S. oilfield services and equipment company
Complete Production Services Inc.	
     -- We are raising the corporate credit rating on Complete to 'BB+'.  We 	
are raising the senior unsecured debt rating on Complete to 'BB+'.	
     -- We removed the ratings from CreditWatch positive. The outlook is 	
positive. 	
     -- Subsequently, we withdrew the corporate credit rating on Complete.	
    	
     Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it raised its
corporate credit rating on Houston-based Complete Production Services Inc.
(Complete) to 'BB+' from 'BB-' and removed them from CreditWatch with positive
implications, where they were placed on Oct. 12, 2011. The outlook is positive. 	
	
Subsequent to the upgrade, Standard & Poor's withdrew the corporate credit 	
rating on Complete.	
	
At the same time we raised our senior unsecured debt rating on Complete to 	
'BB+' (same as the corporate credit rating on Superior Energy Services; 	
BB+/Positive/--). The recovery rating is '3', which indicates our expectation 	
of meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) in the event of a default.	
	
"As a result of Superior Energy Services Inc.'s completed acquisition of 	
Complete Production Services on Feb. 8, we have raised the corporate credit 	
and senior unsecured ratings on Complete to the same level as Superior to 	
reflect the new ownership," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Harvey.	
	
We are maintaining the senior unsecured rating on Complete's $650 million 	
notes due 2016, pending their redemption by Superior on or around March 8, 	
2012, at which time the senior unsecured ratings on Complete will be 	
withdrawn. In November 2011, Superior subsidiary SESI LLC issued $700 million 	
of senior unsecured notes to fund the redemption of the Complete debt.	
	
The positive outlook on Complete prior to withdrawal of the corporate credit 	
rating reflects the outlook on Superior Energy Services. 	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Robust Oil Prices Keep U.S. Oil And Gas Sector Largely Stable, Jan. 	
24, 2012 	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009.	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008.	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Paul B Harvey, New York (1) 212-438-7696;	
                        paul_harvey@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Susan H Ding, New York (1) 212-438-1332;	
                   susanh_ding@standardandpoors.com

