TEXT-S&P rates Kronos Inc

Overview
-- U.S. workforce management company Kronos expanded its first-lien
credit facility to help fund a dividend to shareholders. The company also
extended its first- and second-lien credit facilities.
-- We are assigning a 'B' rating to the extended and incremental
first-lien bank facilities and a 'CCC+' rating to the extended second-lien
facility.
-- The 'B' corporate credit rating remains unchanged.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will
reduce debt only modestly over the coming year following the increase.
Rating Action
On June 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Chelmsford,
Mass.-based Kronos Inc.'s extended and incremental first-lien credit
facilities its 'B' bank loan rating and a recovery rating of '3'. The '3'
recovery rating indicates expectations for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of
principal in the event of payment default.
In addition, we assigned Kronos' extended second-lien credit facilities a
'CCC+' bank loan rating with a recovery rating of '6'. The '6' recovery rating
indicates expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery of principal in the
event of payment default.
Our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company remains unchanged. The outlook
is stable.
Rationale
The rating on Kronos reflects the company's focus on workforce management, a
niche segment in the $6.4 billion human capital management market, and high
leverage. Sufficient free cash flow and fairly predictable revenue generation
partially offset those factors.
With the additional debt financing for the $551 million shareholder
distribution, leverage rose to 5.9x in December 2011 compared with the
year-end September 2011 level of 4.6x. Cash on hand funded $202 million of the
dividend, and the remainder came from the additional credit facility. As of
March 30, 2012 leverage was 5.9x. We do expect that ongoing predictable
earnings and strong cash flows will lower this ratio gradually.
Kronos provides services that automate employee-centric processes to optimize
labor. The company is a market leader in the workforce management sector.
However, we view its business risk profile as "weak" under our criteria
because of its concentrated product offerings compared with larger and better
capitalized competitors. It sells software licenses and data capture
terminals, for which it provides professional and subscription services and
offers ongoing customer support and maintenance. The company has experienced
modest, albeit steady, revenue and EBITDA growth over the years. We believe it
benefits from its long-standing customer relationships.
Kronos generates revenues predominantly from its time and labor applications
and related products and services. The company had about $828 million in
revenues for the 12 months ended March 30, 2012, up 8.8% from the prior year.
EBITDA margins have gradually risen to the high-20% area, largely reflecting
continued sales growth to new and existing customers and a focus on cost
control. A recurring maintenance and subscription base provides a good level
of revenue stability. Maintenance and subscriptions represent approximately
50% of revenues, and the annual retention rate on maintenance contracts is
more than 90%. Switching costs are high.
Kronos could pursue additional growth in new market segments in the U.S. and
abroad (including the overseas operations of existing U.S. customers) and by
cross-selling workforce and talent management solutions to existing customers
as well as through acquisitions.
The company acquired Principal Decision Systems International Inc., which
develops scheduling software for the public sector, in the fiscal third
quarter of 2011. Acquisitions in 2012 to date have included SaaShr, a provider
of a software as a service (SaaS) workforce management solution for small and
midsized businesses; OptiLink, a provider of acuity-based staffing solutions;
and U.K.-based SMART Computer Holdings and its Spanish affiliate SMART Human
Logistics, a provider of workforce management solutions.
Standard & Poor's views Kronos' financial risk profile as "highly leveraged."
Debt was nearly $1.4 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2012, and
leverage was 5.9x, including capitalized operating leases. This compares to
year-end Sept. 30, 2011 debt of slightly over $1.0 billion and leverage of
4.6x, but is still significantly lower than the nearly 9.0x following the
company's LBO in June 2007. Most of the leverage improvement resulted from
growth in EBITDA, and we expect this to be the case again .
Liquidity
Liquidity is "adequate" for operations. We expect Kronos to continue generate
solid free operating cash flows of about $100 million annually, as it has done
historically. Additional liquidity reflects availability under the company's
revolving credit facility. The company had $40 million of cash as of March 31,
2012, compared with over $220 million of cash as of Sept. 30, 2011 prior to
the dividend. The senior secured credit facility does not contain a
maintenance leverage covenant clause.
Our assessment of Kronos' liquidity incorporates the following factors and
expectations:
-- Sources should cover uses by more than 1.2x for the next 12 months;
-- Net sources would be positive over the period, even with a 20% decline
from our EBITDA expectation;
-- Debt maturities are manageable with minimal maturities until 2014;
-- Capital expenditures will average less than 2% of revenues; and
-- No significant acquisitions.
Recovery analysis
Please see the recovery report on Kronos, published on RatingsDirect on Dec.
14, 2011.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that leverage will gradually
decline from current levels, reflecting continued EBIDA growth. We could raise
the rating if the company can lower leverage to no more than 5x on a sustained
basis. Alternatively, we could lower the rating if a loss of customer
accounts, competitive margin pressures, or aggressive debt-financed
shareholder dividends result in leverage rising to more than 7x.
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
Ratings List
Kronos Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
New Ratings
Kronos Inc.
Senior Secured
US$476 mil extended 1st-lien term B
loan due 2017
Recovery Rating 3
US$266 mil extended 2nd-lien bank CCC+
loan due 2018
Recovery Rating 6
US$370 mil incremental term loan B
due 2017
Recovery Rating 3