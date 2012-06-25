版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 26日 星期二 02:34 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Halcon Resources

Overview
     -- Independent U.S. oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company 
Halcon Resources Corp. (Halcon) plans to issue $500 million of senior 
unsecured notes.
     -- We are assigning our 'B-' corporate credit rating to the company.
     -- We are assigning a 'CCC+' issue rating and '5' recovery rating to 
Halcon's proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2020.
     -- The outlook is positive because we could raise the ratings if the 
company achieves its production and reserve growth goals as well as its 
operating expense reduction targets.  

Rating Action
On June 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' 
corporate credit rating to Houston, Texas-based Halcon Resources Corp. The 
outlook is positive. 

At the same time, we assigned a 'CCC+' issue rating to Halcon's proposed $500 
million senior unsecured notes due 2020. We assigned a '5' recovery rating to 
the notes, indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the 
event of a payment default. 

Rationale
The ratings on Halcon reflect its small reserve and production base, very 
aggressive capital spending plans that will require significant external 
sources to fund, high current cost structure and limited reserve replacement 
history. The ratings also reflect the volatility and capital intensive nature 
of the oil and gas industry. These weaknesses are adequately offset at the 
rating level by an oil-weighted reserve profile, a well-regarded management 
team, and extensive acreage holdings in multiple onshore liquids-rich U.S. 
basins. Standard & Poor's characterizes Halcon's business risk as 
"vulnerable", its financial risk as "highly-leveraged" and its liquidity as 
"less than adequate".

Halcon plans to buy GeoResources Inc. for approximately $1 billion and East 
Texas properties for approximately $500 million. The company intends to use 
the proceeds from the note issuance to fund a portion of the GeoResources 
purchase price. If the acquisition does not close by Dec. 31, 2012, the notes 
will be repaid. 

Pro forma for the acquisitions, Halcon will have approximately 73 million 
barrels of oil equivalent (MBoe) of proved reserves and daily production of 
approximately 14,550 barrels of oil equivalent (Boe), which is comparable with 
similarly rated peers. Oil and natural gas liquids account for 74% of reserves 
and 55% are categorized as proved-developed, which we view as relatively 
favorable characteristics. Halcon and GeoResources' combined historical 
operating costs are high at $21 per boe (lease operating expense and 
production tax) in the first quarter of 2012, reflecting the mature nature of 
a substantial portion of their producing assets, which require artificial lift 
to produce. We expect costs to improve as Halcon adds new production and that 
its historically poor reserve replacement record will improve as the company 
develops its extensive acreage holdings. 

Halcon will derive about half of its pro forma production from major 
liquids-rich resource plays that offer attractive growth prospects: Bakken 
Shale in Montana and North Dakota, Austin Chalk and Woodbine formation in 
Texas. Properties in the Eagle Ford Shale will be divested following the 
GeoResources acquisition to comply with management's non-competition 
agreement. The remaining half of Halcon's pro forma production comes from 
conventional assets located mainly in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. We expect 
the company to focus on optimizing production and reducing costs at these 
relatively mature properties. Halcon also holds leases for more than 700,000 
net acres in more prospective areas including the Wilcox, Mississippi Lime and 
Utica Shale formations as well as areas where it has existing proved reserves 
and production. Concerns about the level and source of capital required to 
develop this enviable collection of properties are reflected in the ratings on 
Halcon. The company's management, including CEO Floyd C. Wilson, has an 
impressive record of building E&P companies, which we regard as a positive for 
attracting capital and talented personnel.

The financial risk profile is viewed as highly leveraged, driven primarily by 
Halcon's ambitious capital spending plans relative to its projected liquidity. 
We estimate that the company will need $700 million of external funding 
(inclusive of borrowings under its credit facility) in 2012 in order to fund 
its $1.1 billion investment budget. At our price deck, (which for West Texas 
Intermediate (WTI) oil is $85 in 2012, $80 in 2013, and $70 in 2014 and 
thereafter and for natural gas is $2.00 in 2012, $2.75 in 2013, and $3.50 in 
2014 and thereafter), we think Halcon will generate modest funds from 
operations (FFO) in 2012. Cash flow will likely benefit from increased 
production and cost reduction in 2013, but we expect capital spending to 
exceed internally generated cash flow again by a wide margin. Halcon currently 
has no borrowings under its $500 million credit facility with a $225 million 
borrowing base. Standard & Poor's expects that the borrowing base will be 
raised significantly to reflect the higher reserve value following the close 
of the GeoResources and East Texas acquisitions. However, we expect planned 
2012 funding needs to exceed the revised borrowing base. 

Halcon's pro forma debt leverage following the GeoResources and East Texas 
acquisition will be approximately 4.4x debt to EBITDA, which we view as 
moderate for the rating. We annualize expected pro forma EBITDA of 
approximately $54 million for the third quarter of 2012 for this calculation, 
and make the standard adjustments to debt. Halcon plans to hedge a significant 
portion of its expected production, providing a measure of cash flow 
protection.


Liquidity
We characterize Halcon's liquidity as less than adequate. Our assessment 
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
     -- We project that 2012 FFO will approximate $100 million;
     -- We expect the company's current $225 million borrowing base to 
increase significantly following the acquisition of GeoResources and East 
Texas assets, and that the credit facility will be undrawn at the close of the 
acquisitions. 
     -- The company's pro forma capital budget for the year is $1.1 billion;
     -- We project that Halcon will need approximately $700 million of 
external capital to fund its 2012 spending plans, which will likely exceed the 
borrowing base. We also expect 2013 capital spending to exceed internally 
generated cash flow by a wide margin. 
     -- We expect the company to use asset sales, debt or equity issuance or 
some combination to fund its capital needs while maintaining liquidity. 
However, the execution risk associated with this assumption is a significant 
factor in the rating. 
     -- We view management's strong track record of building E&P companies as 
favorable for Halcon's ability to attract funding. 

Recovery analysis
For the full recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Halcon to be 
published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.

Outlook
The positive outlook reflects the potential that we could raise ratings if 
Halcon achieves ambitious cost reduction and production growth targets while 
maintaining projected leverage under 5x debt to EBITDA and improving 
liquidity. Meeting financial goals while funding an aggressive capital 
spending program require that Halcon obtain significant external funding. We 
could change the outlook to stable if these sources do not materialize or if 
the company cost reduction and production growth progress fall short of 
expectations. 


Related Criteria And Research
     -- Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil 
Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, April 18, 2012 
     -- Standard & Poor's Raises Its Oil Price Assumptions; Natural Gas Price 
Assumptions Unchanged, March 22, 2012 
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas 
Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012 
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009.
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008


Ratings List
New Ratings; Outlook Positive

Halcon Resources Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Positive/--     
 Senior Unsecured
  US$500 mil sr unsecd nts due 2020     CCC+               
   Recovery Rating                      5

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐