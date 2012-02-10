版本:
TEXT-S&P raises JPMorgan Commercial Mortgage 1997-C5 class F rating

Feb 10 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We raised our rating to 'AAA (sf)' from 'BBB- (sf)' on the class F 	
commercial mortgage pass-through certificate from JPMorgan Commercial Mortgage 	
Finance Corp.'s series 1997-C5, a U.S. CMBS transaction.	
     -- We also affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' rating on class G from the same 	
transaction.	
     -- The upgrade of class F reflects increased credit enhancement levels as 	
well as overall strong credit metrics.	
    	
Our rating actions reflect our analysis of the transaction including a review 	
of the credit characteristics of the remaining collateral, the transaction 	
structure, and the liquidity available to the trust.	
	
The upgrade of class F reflects increased credit enhancement levels, which was 	
63.8% according to the Jan. 17, 2012, trustee remittance report, as well as 	
overall strong credit metrics. We calculated a weighted average debt service 	
coverage (DSC) of 1.82x for the remaining loans in the trust based on 	
servicer-reported figures. Our adjusted DSC and loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, 	
based on servicer-provided financial information, were 1.63x and 39.4%, 	
respectively, which exclude the three loans ($3.4 million, 6.0%) with the 	
special servicer. In addition, excluding the three loans with the special 	
servicer, nine of the remaining loans ($12.7 million, 22.1%) are fully 	
amortizing loans that have maturities ranging between 2017 and 2022.	
	
The affirmed 'CCC- (sf)' rating on class G reflects subordination (0.6%, 	
according to the January 2012 trustee remittance report) and liquidity support 	
levels that are consistent with the current rating.	
	
TRANSACTION SUMMARY	
	
As of the Jan. 17, 2012, trustee remittance report, the collateral pool 	
balance was $57.3 million, which is 5.6% of the balance at issuance. The pool 	
includes 18 loans, down from 269 loans at issuance. The master servicer, 	
Midland Loan Services (Midland), provided financial information for 98.2% of 	
the loans in the pool, 82.2% of which was full-year 2010 data and the reminder 	
was partial-year 2011 and 2010 data. 	
	
The transaction has experienced $25.5 million in principal losses from 19 	
assets to date. Five loans ($12.6 million, 21.9%) in the trust are on the 	
master servicer's watchlist. Three loans ($2.0 million, 3.5%) have a reported 	
DSC of less than 1.00x.	
	
SUMMARY OF TOP 10 LOANS	
	
The top 10 loans have an aggregate outstanding balance of $51.0 million 	
(89.0%). Using servicer-reported numbers, we calculated a weighted average DSC 	
of 1.91x for nine of the top 10 loans. The remaining loan ($1.4 million, 2.4%) 	
is with the special servicer (details below). Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio 	
for nine of the top 10 loans, excluding the specially serviced loan are 1.68x 	
and 38.7%, respectively. Two of the top 10 loans ($10.6 million, 18.5%) are on 	
the master servicer's watchlist. Midland indicated that the third-largest 	
loan, the Crosstown Plaza Shopping Center loan ($9.2 million, 16.1%), which is 	
on its watchlist due to Jan. 1, 2012, maturity, was paid off in full after the 	
January 2012 trustee remittance report. The remaining loan, the Poore Brothers 	
loan ($1.4 million, 2.4%), is secured by a 60,033-sq.-ft. industrial property 	
in Goodyear, Ariz. The loan is on Midland's watchlist because the lease for 	
the property's sole tenant expired June 30, 2010. The master servicer 	
indicated that the tenant is on a month-to-month basis. The reported DSC was 	
2.29x for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011. 	
	
CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS	
	
As of the Jan. 17, 2012, trustee remittance report, three loans ($3.4 million, 	
6.0%) in the pool were with the special servicer, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage 	
LLC (Berkadia). The three specially serviced loans had a reported 90-plus-days 	
delinquent payment status as of the January 2012 trustee remittance report. 	
Details on the three specially serviced loans, one of which is a top 10 loan, 	
are as follows:	
	
The Whitney Estates loan ($1.4 million, 2.4%) is the largest loan with the 	
special servicer and the ninth-largest loan in the pool. The loan, which has a 	
total reported trust exposure of $1.5 million, is secured by a 42-unit 	
multifamily property in Elmhurst, N.Y. The loan was transferred to the special 	
servicer on May 25, 2011, due to payment default. According to Berkadia, there 	
is also an unauthorized second mortgage for $900,000 on the property from 2007 	
and several federal and state tax liens against the loan sponsor. Berkadia 	
indicated that it is currently working to cure a document deficiency and will 	
initiate foreclosure once the deficiency is cured. The reported DSC for 	
year-end 2010 was 2.12x and occupancy was 100% according to the borrower's 	
June 2011 operating statement. Based on a November 2011 appraisal value, we 	
expect a minimal loss, if any, upon the eventual resolution of this loan.	
	
The Ranch Auto Center loan ($1.0 million, 1.8%) has a total reported trust 	
exposure of $1.2 million and was transferred to the special servicer on Aug. 	
9, 2011, for payment default. The loan is secured by a 34,324-sq.-ft. 	
automotive center in Scottsdale, Ariz. The reported DSC for year-end 2010 was 	
1.28x and occupancy was 100% according to the borrower's June 2011 operating 	
statement. Berkadia stated that it is pursuing foreclosure. Based on a 	
September 2011 appraisal value, we expect a minimal loss, if any, upon the 	
eventual resolution of this loan.	
	
The Days Inn - Orangeburg loan ($1.0 million, 1.8%) has a total reported trust 	
exposure of $1.4 million and was transferred to the special servicer on July 	
1, 2009, for imminent payment default. The loan is secured by a 75-unit 	
lodging property in Orangeburg, S.C. Berkadia indicated that although the 	
borrower is seeking financing to pay off the loan, it has initiated 	
foreclosure proceeding. No recent financial information was available for this 	
loan. Based on a June 2011 appraisal value, we expect a minimal loss, if any, 	
upon the eventual resolution of this loan.	
	
Standard & Poor's stressed the remaining collateral in the pool according to 	
its current criteria. The resultant credit enhancement levels are consistent 	
with our raised and affirmed ratings.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 	
credit rating report are available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- U.S. CMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions For Conduit/Fusion Pools, 	
published Nov. 3, 2010.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Major Property Types In 	
U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010.	
     -- U.S. CMBS 'AAA' Scenario Loss And Recovery Application, published July 	
21, 2009.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Christina Moy, New York (1) 212-438-1610;	
                        christina_moy@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Della Cheung, New York (1) 212-438-3691;	
                   della_cheung@standardandpoors.com

