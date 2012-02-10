版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms 'AA' ratings on NAV Canada

-- We are affirming our ratings on NAV Canada, including the 'AA' 	
long-term issuer credit and senior secured debt ratings.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of moderate air traffic 	
growth for the company over the next two years.	
    	
     Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it affirmed its 'AA'
long-term issuer credit and senior secured debt ratings and its 'AA-'
subordinated debt rating on civil air navigation services provider NAV Canada.
The outlook is stable.	
	
"NAV Canada has a strong operating track record, thanks to cost reduction 	
initiatives during difficult traffic conditions and a lack of new borrowing 	
intentions by virtue of its mature capital program," said Standard & Poor's 	
credit analyst Paul Judson. The company's funds from operations and 	
EBITDA-based interest coverage ratios were about 3.0x and 1.7x, respectively, 	
in fiscal 2011. 	
	
The ratings on NAV Canada primarily reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the 	
company's light-handed and flexible regulatory framework, under which the 	
government of Canada (AAA/Stable/A-1+) has granted NAV Canada a perpetual 	
monopoly over civil air navigation services in Canadian-controlled airspace 	
and full rate-setting power (subject to 60 days' advance notice) to meet 	
financial requirements. This, coupled with the company's ability to seize 	
aircraft for nonpayment of user charges and effective decline in real user 	
charge levels since 1999, gives the company significant leeway to increase 	
rates to compensate for potential traffic shortfalls.	
	
In addition, the company has adequate internal and external liquidity to 	
manage cash flow timing differences, fund capital expenditures, and support 	
operations and debt service in the event of a financial shock. 	
	
Partially offsetting these strengths is NAV Canada's high fixed cost 	
structure, reflecting the company's exclusive use of debt financing due to its 	
status as a nonshare capital corporation and significant labor costs within a 	
unionized environment. The company's total debt represented about 240% of 	
revenues (excluding rate stabilization adjustments) in fiscal 2011, while its 	
interest and labor expenses accounted for about 80%. This limits NAV Canada's 	
ability to cut spending in times of declining revenue, as does its need to 	
maintain high safety standards and the public opposition that would likely 	
follow a major cut in air traffic services.	
	
Furthermore, NAV Canada has exposure to air traffic volumes that are 	
susceptible to recessions, geopolitical events, and natural catastrophes. In 	
addition to domestic traffic, NAV Canada handles significant flyover traffic 	
between Europe and the U.S., which gives it a larger and more direct channel 	
of exposure to global economic events relative to Canadian airports that have 	
more domestic-oriented throughput. 	
	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that NAV Canada's air traffic will 	
follow a moderate growth path over the next two years. We also expect the 	
company's total debt to decline in tandem with scheduled repayments on its 	
series 97-2 amortizing revenue bonds and potential use of excess cash balances 	
to reduce its refinancing commitments. The ratings could come under pressure 	
if we expected the company's cash-based operating margins, cash-based debt 	
service coverage ratios, or liquidity to fall materially below fiscal 	
2008-2010 levels. We could also take negative rating action if we came to 	
believe that weaker traffic, investment write-downs, or other financial events 	
would, absent an offsetting increase in user charges, reduce the company's 	
notional rate stabilization account below its target balance for a prolonged 	
period. We think an upgrade is unlikely in the next two years, given NAV 	
Canada's financial break-even mandate that in our view effectively precludes a 	
material strengthening in financial ratios to levels consistent with a higher 	
rating. 	
	
