TEXT-S&P rates Coeur D'Alene Mines

Overview -- U.S.-based silver miner Coeur d'Alene Mines Corp. plans to issue $350 million of unsecured notes and enter into a $100 million secured revolving credit facility. -- We are assigning our 'B+' corporate credit rating to the company and 'BB-' issue-level rating to the proposed unsecured notes, with a recovery rating of '2'. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the company's operating performance will be able to support the rating despite price volatility and high operating costs. Rating Action On June 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned its 'B+' corporate credit rating to Idaho-based Coeur d'Alene Mines Corp. The rating outlook is stable. In addition, we have assigned our 'BB-' (one notch higher than the corporate credit rating) issue-level rating to the company's proposed $350 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. The recovery rating is '2', indicating our expectation of a substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for bondholders under our default scenario. The ratings are based on preliminary terms and conditions and are being sold pursuant to Rule 144a with registration rights. The revolving credit facility is unrated. Rationale The 'B+' corporate credit rating on Coeur d'Alene incorporates our view of company's "weak" business risk profile, characterized by its exposure to volatile metals prices, high cost position, limited mine diversity, relatively small size, and the risks of being a primary silver producer, including that the majority of silver supply comes as a byproduct of other mining activities. The "significant" financial risk profile reflects our view of the company's recent strong cash flow generation, sound pro forma credit metrics and adequate liquidity. Recent operating performance and cash flow have benefited from unprecedented high metals prices, increased volumes, and lower capital expenditures as new mines have been completed. Assuming the $350 million senior unsecured notes are issued as contemplated, our baseline scenario expects 2012 EBITDA of $250 million to $300 million based on gold and silver price assumptions of $1,500 and $27 per ounce in 2012 and $1,400 and $26 per ounce in 2013, respectively. Our production estimates for the company are in the range of 16 million to 19 million ounces of silver and 200,000 to 220,000 ounces of gold in 2012 with cash costs growing at the rate of industry-wide increases. Credit measures will initially look good relative to our "significant" financial risk assessment, with leverage under 2.5x in 2012 and funds from operations (FFO) to debt approaching 30%. In 2013, we expect EBITDA to decline by approximately 20% due to anticipated declines in silver production and falling metals prices, bringing credit metrics more in line with the significant financial risk profile. Risks to our view include difficulties estimating Coeur's cost position, continued higher-than-anticipated capital expenditures at the Kensington mine, the possibility of a substantial acquisition of non-income producing assets to add to the company's reserve base, major capital spending needed to build out future mines, further shareholder rewards, and that gold and silver prices could significantly decline from recent cyclical highs. Despite being the largest primary silver producer in the U.S., Coeur is a relatively small miner with six operating mines. The company has doubled its annual silver production volumes and significantly increased its gold production since 2006. Its assets have relatively long mine lives, but each has faced significant operating issues including regulatory troubles in Bolivia, labor difficulties in Mexico, operating problems in Alaska, and a claims dispute over reserves in Nevada. In addition, Coeur is party to a royalty agreement which effectively precludes the company from realizing the market value of half the gold produced at its highly profitable Palmarejo mine. Moreover, we believe that Coeur is a relatively high cost producer, placing it at a disadvantage to peers, with all of its primary mines posting silver cash costs above industry averages. In addition, the company's position as a primary silver producer in an industry where most of the largest suppliers mine silver as a byproduct introduces additional uncertainty. In our view, byproduct producers are likely to continue to mine silver as long as it remains economical to mine their primary products, which include copper, gold, zinc, and lead. Although we expect good credit metrics and strong cash flow generation while gold and silver prices remain high, we project that metrics may deteriorate if prices were to return to historical norms and that price swings will introduce volatility into earnings, cash flow generation, and credit metrics over the longer term. Silver prices are driven by demand for the metal for industrial use and as a financial store of value. While industrial demand is expected to grow as promising new markets for industrial silver are emerging, the growth rate is likely to reflect the overall growth of the global economy. Lastly, the financial investment component inherent in both silver and gold prices introduces significant volatility into Coeur's revenue and cash flow stream, and current high prices are likely to return to historical norms as the global economy strengthens. Liquidity Coeur's liquidity position is adequate, in our view. Key aspects of our assessment reflect the following: -- Liquidity sources, which primarily consist of FFO generation, cash on the balance sheet, and the revolving credit facility will exceed uses by over 1.2x over the next 12-18 months; -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%; and -- Compliance with assumed financial maintenance covenants would likely survive a 15% decline in EBITDA. Pro forma for the transaction, we expect Coeur's total liquidity to be approximately $520 million, consisting of $420 million in cash and full availability under the revolving credit facility due 2016. Cash flow from operations, which we estimate to be about $220 million in 2012, should cover estimated of capital expenditures in the $100 million to $150 million range. Working capital needs are moderate, in our view. In 2013 we expect declining capital expenditures to offset decreases in cash flow from operations, and that the company will have adequate cash on hand to fund a possible acquisition or future mine development. The proposed refinancing will consolidate the company's capital structure while simultaneously pushing debt maturities out to 2020, easing current debt service requirements on the company's cash flow. We expect the company will be subject to an initial total leverage ratio of 3.25x and a minimum interest coverage ratio of 3x under its revolving credit facility (not rated) and that the bonds will be subject to standard high yield covenants. The company recently announced a $100 million share repurchase program, which we have factored into our analysis. We expect that any additional shareholder rewards initiated by the company will not negatively impact its financial profile. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis on Coeur d'Alene, see our recovery report to be published shortly following the release of this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our view that metals prices will remain high enough to support performance consistent with the rating despite high operating costs and price volatility. Risks to our forecast include the company's past operating difficulties and cost escalation throughout the industry. We believe the company's cost position may challenge its ability to remain profitable should prices fall to historical levels. We could take a negative rating action if market prices experience greater-than-expected declines, if production at one of the company's key mines is disrupted for an extended period, or if the company's cash costs become uneconomic relative to market prices. We could take a negative rating action if the company's leverage were to rise above 4x and its FFO to debt were to fall below 20%. A positive action is less likely in the near term given our assessment of the company's weak business risk. One could occur, however, if the company further diversified its asset base and achieved higher production volumes at costs in line with industry levels to better manage its exposure to metals prices. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining Industry, June 23, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008 Ratings List New Rating; Outlook Stable Coeur d'Alene Mines Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured US$350 mil nts due 2020 BB- Recovery Rating 2