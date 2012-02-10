版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts ratings of 34 Italian banks

Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it has lowered
its ratings on 34 Italy-based financial institutions. The downgrades follow the
lowering of the unsolicited long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the
Republic of Italy (BBB+/Negative/A-2; see "Italy's Unsolicited Ratings Lowered
To 'BBB+/A-2'; Outlook Negative," published Jan. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect on
the Global 	
Credit Portal). They also reflect the revision of our Banking Industry Country 	
Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Italy to group '4' from group '3', and of our 	
economic risk and industry risk scores--both components of the BICRA--on Italy 	
to '4' from '3' (see "BICRA On Italy Revised To Group '4' From Group '3' On 	
Weakening Economic And Banking Industry Conditions," published Feb. 10, 2012).	
	
In addition, we have affirmed our ratings on two Italian financial 	
institutions and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications. We 	
have also kept the ratings on one Italian financial institution on CreditWatch 	
with negative implications.	
	
See the list below for the ratings on these financial institutions and their 	
relevant subsidiaries.	
	
We will publish individual research updates on banks identified below, 	
including a list of ratings on affiliated entities, as well as the ratings by 	
debt type--senior, subordinated, junior subordinated, and preferred stock. The 	
research updates will be available at www.standardandpoors.com/AI4FI and on 	
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Ratings on specific issues will be 	
available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal and 	
www.standardandpoors.com.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
The ratings listed below are issuer credit ratings unless otherwise stated.	
	
Downgraded	
                       To                   From	
UniCredit SpA 	
UniCredit Leasing SpA                       	
                       BBB+/Negative/A-2    A/Watch Neg/A-1	
	
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA	
Banca IMI SpA	
Banca Infrastrutture Innovazione e Sviluppo SpA (BIIS)	
                       BBB+/Negative/A-2    A/Watch Neg/A-1	
	
Banca Nazionale del Lavoro SpA 	
                       BBB+/Negative/A-2    A/Watch Neg/A-1	
	
Cassa di Risparmio di Parma e Piacenza SpA 	
                       BBB+/Negative/A-2    A/Watch Neg/A-1	
	
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA 	
                       BBB/Negative/A-2     BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2	
	
Banco Popolare Societa Cooperativa SCRL	
Credito Bergamasco 	
Banca Aletti & C. SpA                       	
                       BBB-/Negative/A-3    BBB/Watch Neg/A-2	
	
Unione di Banche Italiane Scpa                       	
                       BBB+/Negative/A-2    A-/Watch Neg/A-2	
	
Mediobanca SpA                       	
                       BBB+/Negative/A-2    A/Watch Neg/A-1	
	
Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna S.C.                        	
                       BBB/Negative/A-2     BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2	
	
Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL	
Banca Akros SpA 	
                       BBB-/Negative/A-3    BBB/Watch Neg/A-2	
	
Banca Carige SpA       BBB-/Negative/A-3    BBB/Watch Neg/A-2	
	
Banca Popolare di Vicenza ScpA                       	
                       BBB-/Negative/A-3    BBB/Watch Neg/A-2	
	
Credito Emiliano SpA   BBB/Negative/A-2     BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2	
	
Veneto Banca SCPA      BBB-/Negative/A-3    BBB/Watch Neg/A-2	
	
Banca Popolare dell'Alto Adige                       	
                       BBB/Negative/A-2     BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2	
	
Cassa di Risparmio della Provincia di Teramo SpA                       	
                       BB-/Negative/B       BB+/Watch Neg/B	
	
Cassa di Risparmio di Cento SpA                       	
                       BB/Negative/B        BB+/Watch Neg/B	
	
Unipol Banca SpA       BB/Watch Neg/B       BB+/Watch Neg/B	
	
Iccrea Holding SpA 	
Iccrea Banca SpA	
Iccrea BancaImpresa SpA                       	
                       BBB/Negative/A-2     BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2	
	
Banca Fideuram         BBB+/Negative/A-2    A-/Watch Neg/A-2	
	
Agos-Ducato SpA        BBB/Negative/A-2     BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2	
	
Dexia Crediop SpA      BB-/Negative/B       BB+/Watch Neg/B	
	
Banca Mediocredito del Friuli-Venezia Giulia SpA 	
                                 	
                       BBB/Negative/A-3     BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2	
	
Istituto per il Credito Sportivo 	
                       BBB+/Negative/A-2    A/Watch Neg/A-1	
	
Eurofidi Scpa          BBB-/Negative/A-3    BBB/Watch Neg/A-2	
	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action	
                       To                   From	
Banca di Credito Cooperativo di Conversano S.c.r.l                       	
                       BBB-/Negative/A-3    BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3	
	
Istituto Centrale delle Banche Popolari Italiane SpA	
CartaSi SpA                       	
                       BBB-/Negative/A-3    BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3	
	
CreditWatch Update 	
                       To                   From	
FGA Capital SpA        BBB/Watch Neg/A-3    BBB/Watch Neg/A-3	
	
NB. This list does not include all ratings affected.	
	
	
	
