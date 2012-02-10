TEXT-S&P rates Banco Santander-Chile notes 'A+'

Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A+' rating to the $200 million senior unsecured floating-rate notes due 2014 issued by Banco Santander-Chile S.A. (BSCh; A+/Watch Neg/A-1), and placed that rating on CreditWatch with negative implications. We expect that the bank will use the net proceeds from the sale of each series of notes it issues under the program for general banking purposes. The rating on the notes is the same as the issuer credit rating on BSCh, reflecting the notes' equal rank in right of payment with all of the bank's other senior unsecured obligations. The negative CreditWatch listing of the rating on the notes reflects that on the ratings of its majority owner, Spain-based Banco Santander S.A. (Santander; AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+), because a downgrade of Santander would trigger a similar action on BSCh. The ratings on BSCh reflect the bank's "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and" adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define these terms). Also, the ratings on BSCh incorporate our consideration of it as a strategically important subsidiary of Santander and the application of our revised group methodology for banks. According to this methodology, the rating on strategically important subsidiaries can be up to three notches above their stand-alone credit profiles, which for BSCh is 'a-', but is subject to a cap of one notch below the group credit profile level of of Santander. Therefore, a downgrade of Santander would trigger a similar action on BSCh. Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 RATINGS LIST Banco Santander-Chile S.A. Issuer Credit Rating A+/Watch Neg/A-1 New Rating, Placed On CreditWatch Senior Unsecured $200 mil floating-rate nts due 2014 A+/Watch Neg Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Sergio Fuentes, Buenos Aires (54) 114-891-2131; sergio_fuentes@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Suzane Iamamoto, Sao Paulo (55) 11 3039-9728; suzane_iamamoto@standardandpoors.com