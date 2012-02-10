TEXT-S&P affirms Leisureworld Senior Care L.P.

-- We are affirming our 'A-' senior secured debt rating on Ontario-based Leisureworld Senior Care L.P. (LSCLP).

Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it affirmed its 'A-' senior secured debt rating on Ontario-based Leisureworld Senior Care L.P. (LSCLP). The outlook is stable. "In part, the ratings reflect our view of strong long-term demand fundamentals, LSCLP's strong average occupancy levels for the 26 long-term care homes in its portfolio, and what we view as adequate security interest for bondholders," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Yousaf Siddique. Demand fundamentals are based on an aging population, increasing senior affluence, the inability of baby boomer children to provide appropriate care for elderly parents, and a demonstrated commitment from the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care to relieve hospital capacity constraints partially through the transfer of patients not in need of acute hospital care to long-term care (LTC) facilities.

LSCLP's annual average occupancy for basic accommodation was 98.5% for both 2010 and 2011. Average private occupancy for 2010 and 2011 was 97.1% and 96.7%, respectively. Bondholders have an assignment of the interest in and rights under all permits and material agreements. In addition, the security interest includes the mortgage of owned real property and assignment of each lease of real property revenues; The stable outlook reflects our expectation that LSCLP's business risk and financial risk profiles will remain strong in the next two years, reflecting high occupancy rates, adequate DSCRs (above 2x), and no considerable increase in leverage. We also expect that the credit quality of LSCC, which is making increased acquisitions and adding debt, will not affect LSCLP's credit quality adversely.

We continue to expect that provincial LTC support will remain strong despite the government's fiscal challenges and increased regulations. Adverse policy and funding changes, sustained occupancy weakness, significant increase in operating costs, considerably high leverage, and a material increase in equity distributions (compared with historical trends) could result in negative rating action.