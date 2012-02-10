版本:
TEXT-S&P rates PSS World Medical debt 'BB-'

-- PSS World Medical Inc. recently announced its intention to issue $250 	
million of new senior unsecured notes maturing in 2022.	
     -- We are assigning our 'BB-' senior unsecured debt rating and '6' 	
recovery rating to the proposed $250 million notes maturing in 2022.	
     -- We are lowering our issue-level rating on the company's existing 	
senior unsecured convertible notes to 'BB-' from 'BB' and revising our 	
recovery rating on the notes to '6' from '5'.	
     -- Our stable rating outlook reflects our belief that the company will 	
continue to operate with an intermediate financial risk profile despite the 	
proposed debt offering and still-weak economy.	
    	
     Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BB-' senior unsecured debt rating and '6' recovery rating, indicating our
expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of default, to on
Jacksonville, Fla.-based health care distributor PSS World Medical Inc.'s
 (PSS) proposed $250 million notes maturing in 2022. The new notes will
be senior to the company's existing $230 million senior unsecured convertible
notes as the convertible notes are not guaranteed by PSS World's subsidiaries.
The proposed $250 million notes will be guaranteed by substantially all of the
company's subsidiaries.	
     	
We also lowered our senior unsecured issue-level and recovery ratings on the 	
$230 million of convertible notes to 'BB-' from 'BB' and revised the recovery 	
ratings on them to'6' from '5'. This reflects the junior status of the 	
convertible notes to the new proposed notes, as well as the company's $300 	
million revolving credit facility, which was upsized in November 2011 from 	
$200 million.	
	
The company intends to use the proceeds from the notes for general corporate 	
purposes, which will include the use of approximately $116 million to repay 	
revolver borrowings and the pre-funding of the company's convertible notes 	
maturity in 2014. 	
	
We also affirmed our existing 'BB+' corporate credit rating on the company. 	
The proposed debt issuance will increase outstanding debt by about $134 	
million (net of the assumed revolver repayment), increasing pro forma adjusted 	
debt to EBITDA to about 3x. This remains within our 2x to 3x debt to EBITDA 	
guideline for an "intermediate" financial risk profile (as defined in our 	
criteria), albeit at the upper end. The ratings outlook is stable.	
	
"The rating on PSS is based on the company's intermediate financial risk 	
profile and 'fair' business risk profile (as defined in our criteria)," said 	
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Michael Kaplan, "which reflect its niche 	
position in the relatively stable medical products distribution industry." 	
Despite the still-weak economy and a comparably weak flu season, PSS' sales 	
declined only 1% in fiscal 2011 and EBITDA margins (including our usual 	
adjustments) increased to 8.9% in fiscal 2011 from 8.2% in fiscal 2010. Our 	
projections for fiscal 2012 include sales growth of approximately 5% because 	
of acquisitions, the improved performance of the company's physicians 	
business, and the annualized impact of elder care customers that were lost at 	
the end of calendar 2010. 	
	
"We believe adjusted EBITDA margins will remain relatively flat in fiscal 	
2012, as improvements from the increased penetration of higher-profit 	
private-label goods will largely be offset by an increase in salesforce," 	
added Mr. Kaplan. Newly hired sales people generally reduce company margins in 	
the near term until they are able to build their book of business. PSS intends 	
to increase its salesforce 20% by the end of fiscal 2014, and we believe the 	
majority of these new hires will be in fiscal 2012 and 2013. We project fiscal 	
2013 sales to increase by approximately 7% in part because of these 	
investments. We have not projected significant margin increases in fiscal 2013 	
as we believe additional salesforce increases and pricing pressure from 	
customers could create headwinds.	
	
The rating outlook on PSS is stable. We believe PSS will continue operating 	
with an intermediate financial risk profile to mitigate pressures from the 	
still-weak economy.	
	
We could lower the rating if we believe total adjusted debt to EBITDA will 	
exceed 3x and FFO to total adjusted debt will fall below 30% for an extended 	
period. We believe that management is committed to improving its credit 	
metrics, predominantly through EBITDA growth, and we believe that 	
debt-financed share repurchases or acquisition are unlikely in the near term. 	
Therefore, we believe the most likely cause of a downgrade would be a 	
prolonged reduction in physician office visits because of increased 	
unemployment and the loss of employer-based health insurance. We would likely 	
lower our ratings on PSS if we believed revenues would decline by mid-single 	
digits, even if margins remained stable.	
	
We believe an upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given the company's 	
stretched credit metrics for its intermediate financial risk profile and its 	
fair business risk profile. We believe our assessment of the PSS' business 	
risk is unlikely to change, given the company's niche focus and small scale 	
relative to distribution companies with stronger business risk profiles. 	
Therefore, we believe an upgrade in the medium to long term would more likely 	
be caused by an improvement in its financial risk profile. We could raise the 	
rating if the company operates for an extended period under a "modest" 	
financial risk profile (roughly defined as adjusted debt to EBITDA of 	
1.5x-2.0x and FFO to adjusted debt of 45%-60%). However, we do not expect this 	
improvement within the 12-month horizon of our outlook.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Michael J Kaplan, New York (1) 212-438-7842;	
                        michael_kaplan@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Jesse Juliano, CFA, Boston (1) 617-530-8317;	
                   jesse_juliano@standardandpoors.com

