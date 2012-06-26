版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 26日 星期二 23:30 BJT

BANKOFMONTREAL/BRIEF (URGENT)

TORONTO, June 26 Bank of Montreal : * Expects at least $400 million cost synergies from M&I takeover, ahead of

previous estimates * BMO integration of M&I assets ahead of schedule - CEO Downe * BMO reaffirms goal of $1 billion net income from u.s. retail and wealth

business in medium term * BMO capital markets says expanding U.S. equity platform, taking market share

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐