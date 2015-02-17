版本:
BRIEF-Dupont issues letter to shareholders

Feb 17 Dupont

* Dupont issues letter to shareholders

* Says continue to reduce costs and improve efficiency and effectiveness

* Says "in an ongoing effort to work constructively with trian, we met with them more than 20 times"

* Expect to return all of one-time dividend proceeds from chemours, estimated at $4 billion, to dupont shareholders via share repurchases

* Says "trian's agenda is high risk"

* Says "trian refused to even listen to our proposal for a constructive resolution"

* Board of directors and management "will not be diverted by trian's increasingly hostile attacks"

* Says "dupont is in the midst of a multi-year transformation of our portfolio"

* Says "we studied trian's various proposals to break up and add debt to the company"

* Says after thorough consideration, ultimately concluded that trian's proposals were not in the best interests of dupont shareholders

Says after thorough consideration, ultimately concluded that trian's proposals were not in the best interests of dupont shareholders
