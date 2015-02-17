BRIEF-Dupont issues letter to shareholders

Feb 17 Dupont
* Dupont issues letter to shareholders
* Says continue to reduce costs and improve efficiency and
effectiveness
* Says "in an ongoing effort to work constructively with
trian, we met with them more than 20 times"
* Expect to return all of one-time dividend proceeds from
chemours, estimated at $4 billion, to dupont shareholders via
share repurchases
* Says "trian's agenda is high risk"
* Says "trian refused to even listen to our proposal for a
constructive resolution"
* Board of directors and management "will not be diverted by
trian's increasingly hostile attacks"
* Says "dupont is in the midst of a multi-year
transformation of our portfolio"
* Says "we studied trian's various proposals to break up and
add debt to the company"
* Says after thorough consideration, ultimately concluded
that trian's proposals were not in the best interests of dupont
shareholders
