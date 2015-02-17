BRIEF-Dupont issues letter to shareholders

Feb 17 Dupont

* Dupont issues letter to shareholders

* Says continue to reduce costs and improve efficiency and effectiveness

* Says "in an ongoing effort to work constructively with trian, we met with them more than 20 times"

* Expect to return all of one-time dividend proceeds from chemours, estimated at $4 billion, to dupont shareholders via share repurchases

* Says "trian's agenda is high risk"

* Says "trian refused to even listen to our proposal for a constructive resolution"

* Board of directors and management "will not be diverted by trian's increasingly hostile attacks"

* Says "dupont is in the midst of a multi-year transformation of our portfolio"

* Says "we studied trian's various proposals to break up and add debt to the company"

* Says after thorough consideration, ultimately concluded that trian's proposals were not in the best interests of dupont shareholders

* Says "in an ongoing effort to work constructively with trian, we met with them more than 20 times"

* Says after thorough consideration, ultimately concluded that trian's proposals were not in the best interests of dupont shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: