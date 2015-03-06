版本:
2015年 3月 6日

BRIEF-S&P Dow Jones Indices says Apple to join Dow Jones Industrial Average

March 6 S&P Dow Jones Indices:

* Says Apple set to join the Dow Jones Industrial Average

* Says Apple Inc will replace AT&T Inc in the Dow Jones Industrial Average after close of trading on Wednesday, March 18

* Says index change was prompted by Visa Inc's 4:1 stock split which is scheduled to be effective at the same time Source text: bit.ly/1Gqvki0 Further company coverage:
