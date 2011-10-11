REFILE-BRIEF-Dollar Thrifty gives Q3 outlook

(Refiles to fix headline)

Oct 11 Dollar Thrifty : * Dollar Thrifty sees Q3 EBITDA $110-$120 million * Dollar Thrifty announces completion of solicitation process * Dollar Thrifty says reiterates share repurchase plan and preliminary guidance for Q3 results * Dollar Thrifty says expects rental revenue to increase by approximately 2 percent as compared to the third quarter of 2010 * Dollar Thrifty says expects gains from sales of risk vehicles to be approximately $18 million in the third quarter of 2011 * Dollar Thrifty says previously announced guidance for the full year of 2011 for rental revenues and fleet costs remain unchanged * Dollar Thrifty sees FY EBITDA $270 to $290 million * Dollar Thrifty says board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $400 million of Dollar Thrifty stock * Dollar Thrifty says formally concluded its process to solicit definitive proposals regarding a potential business combination * Dollar Thrifty says as of October 10, 2011, the company had not received any proposals meeting this criterion * Dollar Thrifty says has terminated its solicitation process and will continue to execute its current stand-alone plan