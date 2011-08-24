版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Cisco Systems CEO adopts pre-arranged stock trading plan

(Corrects headline to say Cisco Systems CEO, and not the company, adopts pre-arranged stock trading plan)

Aug 24 Cisco Systems Inc : * On August 23, CEO John Chambers, adopted a pre-arranged stock trading plan * Trading plan to exercise Cisco stock options originally granted in 2003 and

set to expire in April 2012-July 2012 * Says under the plan, chambers may sell up to 4,000,000 shares of Cisco stock * Says plan is scheduled to terminate in June 2012.

