Puda Coal reports interim audit committee findings

(Corrects headline to clarify that the company reported audit
committee findings)
Sept 1 Puda Coal Audit Committee:
* Audit committee: Ming Zhao arranged for Shanxi Putai
Resources to shift 90% take of Shanxi coal to him in Sept 2009
* Audit committee: CEO Liping Zhu was aware of 90% transfer
but did not disclose it to any other director
* Audit committee: Zhao signed documents to further transfer
49% of ownership of Shanxi coal to citic in/around July 2010
* Audit committee: Ming Zhao, Wei Zhang signed deals
pledging their 51% equity stake in Shanxi coal to citic in July
2010
* Audit committee: in or around March 2010, Zhao caused Puda
mining to become
new parent co of Shanxi coal