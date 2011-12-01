版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 2日 星期五 04:42 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-General Motors of Canada November sales

Dec 1 GM : * General Motors of Canada Ltd-Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealers delivered 17,951 vehicles in November

