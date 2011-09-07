CORRECTED-BRIEF-Casey's General Stores Q1 results

(Corrects EPS figure in second bullet point, and revenue figure in fourth bullet point)

Sept 7 Casey's General Stores : * Q1 grocery and other merchandise same store sales rose 6.2 pct * Auto Alert - Casey's General Stores Inc Q1 shr $1.03 * Auto alert - Casey's General Stores Inc Q1 shr view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Auto Alert - Casey's General Stores Inc Q1 sales $1.87 bln * Auto Alert - Casey'S General Stores Inc Q1 rev view $1.9 bln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Casey'S General Stores says annual goal is to increase same-store gallons 1 percent with an average margin of 13.5 cents per gallon