CORRECTED-BRIEF-RESEARCH ALERT-CIBC cuts Kinross Gold price target

Jan 25 Kinross Gold Corp :

* Cibc cuts Kinross Gold Corp price target to $15 from $20

* Cibc cuts Kinross price target due to project delays, continued uncertainty over scope & cost of development for key projects

* Cibc says Kinross Gold has become a takeover candidate due to its long-life mines

