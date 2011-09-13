CORRECTED-BRIEF-Solta to buy Medicis unit for $15 mln upfront

(Corrects headline to say Solta will buy Medicis unit, not the whole company)

SEPT 13 - Sept 13 Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp : * Medicis and Solta announce agreement for Liposonix(R) * Says entered into a stock purchase deal for Solta to buy all outstanding

shares of Medicis Technologies Corp * Says under the terms of the agreement, Solta will pay to Medicis $15 million

upon closing * Says Solta expects to fund the acquisition through existing cash balances and

credit facilities * Says Solta anticipates deal to be accretive within 12 months of its

completion