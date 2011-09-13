CORRECTED-BRIEF-Solta to buy Medicis unit for $15 mln upfront

BRIEF-Blackberry announces mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
* Blackberry announces its next major mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
SEPT 13 - Sept 13 Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp : * Medicis and Solta announce agreement for Liposonix(R) * Says entered into a stock purchase deal for Solta to buy all outstanding
shares of Medicis Technologies Corp * Says under the terms of the agreement, Solta will pay to Medicis $15 million
upon closing * Says Solta expects to fund the acquisition through existing cash balances and
credit facilities * Says Solta anticipates deal to be accretive within 12 months of its
completion
BEIJING/LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 As millions around the world settled into couches and tuned into the Super Bowl on big-screen TVs on Sunday, fans in China watched the New England Patriots stun the Atlanta Falcons on mobile phones and tablets - on their way to work.
* Says co's Hong Kong-based unit plans to use 50.5 million yuan to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc, and will own 6.92 percent stake in it after transaction