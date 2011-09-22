REFILE-BRIEF-HP says no new severance deal with Apotheker

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 7
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Refiles to clarify headline) Sept 22 HP : * Says no new compensatory or severance arrangements have been entered into in connection with Apotheker's termination * Says no new compensatory arrangements have been entered into in connection with Whitman's election as president and CEO * Says approved an amendment to amended and restated bylaws to decrease the size of the board from 14 to 13 directors (Bangalore Equities Newsroom; +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780))
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Orchids Paper Products announces rescheduled fourth quarter and year-end 2016 earnings release and teleconference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, joined a legal brief opposing President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing that it would give companies strong incentives to move jobs outside the United States.