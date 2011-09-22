版本:
2011年 9月 23日

REFILE-BRIEF-HP says no new severance deal with Apotheker

(Refiles to clarify headline) Sept 22 HP : * Says no new compensatory or severance arrangements have been entered into in connection with Apotheker's termination * Says no new compensatory arrangements have been entered into in connection with Whitman's election as president and CEO * Says approved an amendment to amended and restated bylaws to decrease the size of the board from 14 to 13 directors (Bangalore Equities Newsroom; +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780))

