REFILE-BRIEF-Ducommun Q3 results

BRIEF-Maha Energy to acquire Gran Tierra's Brazilian operations
* To acquire Brazil business unit of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. via purchase of all of shares and outstanding intercompany debt of Gran Tierra Finance (Luxembourg) S.Á.R.L.
(Refiles to remove extraneous text) Nov 7 Ducommun Inc : * Q3 shr $0.34 excluding items * Q3 shr $0.09 * Q3 sales $185.1 mln vs I/B/E/S view $190.9 mln * Q3 shr view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* To acquire Brazil business unit of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. via purchase of all of shares and outstanding intercompany debt of Gran Tierra Finance (Luxembourg) S.Á.R.L.
HONG KONG, Feb 6 JPMorgan Chase & Co < JPM.N> said on Monday it had received approval and licence to underwrite corporate bonds in China's interbank bond market, making it the first U.S.-headquartered bank to do so.
* Sees copper around $5,800 a tonne in Jan-March (Recasts on forecast revision, adds comment)