CORRECTED-BRIEF-J.C. Penney Co Inc Q2 results

(Corrects reporting period in headline to Q2)

AUG 12 - Aug 12 J C Penney Co Inc : * J.C. Penney Co Inc - says for Q3 comparable store sales: expected to increase 2 to 3 percent * J. C. Penney Company, Inc. reports second quarter financial results * auto alert - J C Penney Co Inc Q2 shr $0.07 * auto alert - J C Penney Co Inc Q2 shr view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * auto alert - J C Penney Co Inc sees Q3 2011 shr $0.15 to $0.20 including items * J C Penney Co Inc Q2 total net sales $3.91 bln * Says for Q3 gross margin rate expected to be down slightly when compared to last year * Says comparable store sales for the second quarter rose 1.5 percent * Says Q3 total sales seen to increase approximately 250 basis points less than comparable store sales * Q3 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $4.21 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S