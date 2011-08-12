CORRECTED-BRIEF-J.C. Penney Co Inc Q2 results

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
(Corrects reporting period in headline to Q2)
AUG 12 - Aug 12 J C Penney Co Inc : * J.C. Penney Co Inc - says for Q3 comparable store sales: expected to increase 2 to 3 percent * J. C. Penney Company, Inc. reports second quarter financial results * auto alert - J C Penney Co Inc Q2 shr $0.07 * auto alert - J C Penney Co Inc Q2 shr view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * auto alert - J C Penney Co Inc sees Q3 2011 shr $0.15 to $0.20 including items * J C Penney Co Inc Q2 total net sales $3.91 bln * Says for Q3 gross margin rate expected to be down slightly when compared to last year * Says comparable store sales for the second quarter rose 1.5 percent * Says Q3 total sales seen to increase approximately 250 basis points less than comparable store sales * Q3 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $4.21 billion -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.