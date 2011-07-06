RPT-BRIEF-Suzuki Motor to move plants away from Shizuoka Prefecture - Nikkei

BRIEF-Canadian Solar unit Recurrent Energy signs 60 MW solar power purchase agreement
* Canadian Solar subsidiary Recurrent Energy signs 60 megawatt solar power purchase agreement with Smud
(Repeats to add source)
July 6 Nikkei : * Suzuki Motor Corp May move production of motorcycle engines from its main factory in hamamatsu to the inland site - nikkei * Suzuki Will also consider relocating automobile engine production from its plant in makinohara - nikkei
* Canadian Solar subsidiary Recurrent Energy signs 60 megawatt solar power purchase agreement with Smud
* Shares up 0.5 percent (Rewrites, adds CEO comments on Trump and trade impact)
* Marcato comments on Virtus' proposed acquisition of Ridgeworth