公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 7月 7日 星期四 02:35 BJT

RPT-BRIEF-Suzuki Motor to move plants away from Shizuoka Prefecture - Nikkei

July 6 Nikkei : * Suzuki Motor Corp May move production of motorcycle engines from its main factory in hamamatsu to the inland site - nikkei * Suzuki Will also consider relocating automobile engine production from its plant in makinohara - nikkei

