TEXT-Rio Tinto: Hathor shareholders urged to tender their shares

BRIEF-COLUMBIA PIPELINE PARTNERS LP ADJOURNS SPECIAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS UNTIL FEB. 16, 2017
* COLUMBIA PIPELINE PARTNERS LP ADJOURNS SPECIAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS UNTIL FEBRUARY 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY Nov 29 For story and company statement: here (Reporting by Ed Davies)
* COLUMBIA PIPELINE PARTNERS LP ADJOURNS SPECIAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS UNTIL FEBRUARY 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA, Feb 7 Austria's parliament said on Tuesday that a Turkish hackers' group had claimed responsibility for a cyber attack that brought down its website for 20 minutes this weekend.
* Net interest income for Q4 of 2016 was $26.4 million compared to $26.0 million reported for same period of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: