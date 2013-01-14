TEXT - S&P says UPS ratings unaffected by canceled TNT acquisition

METALS-London copper slips on mounting geopolitical concerns
MELBOURNE, April 10 London copper eased on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions blunted appetite for risk and lifted the dollar, eroding the purchasing power of commodity buyers.
Jan 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said its ratings on United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) (A+/Negative/A-1) are unaffected after the company announced that the European Commission is working on a decision to prohibit UPS' proposed acquisition of TNT Express N.V. Upon such an outcome, UPS would end its offer to buy TNT and pay a termination fee of EUR200 million. Standard & Poor's does not expect the European regulators' decision to have any impact on our ratings on UPS. On Sept. 21, 2012, we downgraded UPS, removed ratings from CreditWatch, and assigned a negative outlook. Our rating action reflected weakened credit metrics because of UPS' increased exposure to multiemployer pension plan contingent liabilities in recent years. We also factored into our downgrade the company's plans to continue to make significant shareholder rewards. Although we now no longer expect UPS to complete the acquisition of TNT, we believe the current ratings and outlook remain appropriate because of UPS' weakened credit metrics and the potential for higher-than-expected shareholder rewards and increased pension contingent liabilities.
SINGAPORE/CHIBA, April 7 Asian spot LNG prices edged higher this week, albeit from low levels, as tight production supported a market undergoing fundamental changes amid a surge in new sellers and buyers.
April 10 Gold inched down on Monday after hitting a 5-month high in the previous session, weighed down by a stronger dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,251.91 per ounce by 0115 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged down 0.3 percent to $1,253.90. * Spot gold hit its highest since Nov. 10 at $1,270.46 on Friday and crossed the 200-day moving average. But, it failed to close above that key resistance level. * The dollar index