TEXT - S&P cuts Penson Worldwide ratings to 'D'

Overview -- Penson Worldwide Inc. has voluntarily filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11. -- Penson, a provider of clearing and execution services to the securities industry, has faced weak operating cash flow and debt service capacity. -- We are lowering our ratings on Penson, including the issuer credit rating, to 'D' from 'CC'. Rating Action On Jan. 14, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its issuer credit rating on Penson Worldwide Inc. to 'D' from 'CC'. We also lowered our rating on Penson's $200 million senior secured second-lien notes to 'D' from 'CC'. Rationale The downgrade follows Penson's voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the U.S. on Jan. 11. We believe Penson filed for bankruptcy because its weak operating cash flow constrained its debt service and financial capacity. Over the past year, management attempted to restructure its debt and operations, including the sale or transfer of most of its operating businesses. In May 2012, Penson transferred the operations, clearing contracts, and most of the net assets of its main business, U.S. securities clearing, to Apex Clearing in exchange for a 94% ownership stake in Apex's holding company. Related Criteria And Research -- Timeliness Of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of 'D' And 'SD' Ratings, Dec. 23, 2010 -- Rating Securities Companies, June 9, 2004 Ratings List Downgraded To From Penson Worldwide Inc. Issuer Credit Rating D/-- CC/Negative/-- Senior Secured D CC