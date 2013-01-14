TEXT - S&P comments on Fiserv

METALS-London copper slips on mounting geopolitical concerns
MELBOURNE, April 10 London copper eased on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions blunted appetite for risk and lifted the dollar, eroding the purchasing power of commodity buyers.
Jan 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its corporate credit and other ratings on Brookfield, Wis.-based Fiserv Inc. (BBB-/Stable/A-3) remain unchanged following the company's recent announcement that it has acquired Open Solutions Inc. The transaction included a purchase price of $55 million and the assumption of approximately $960 million of debt. Open Solutions is a Glastonbury, Conn.-based technology provider to banks, thrifts, and credit unions. We expect the transaction to be complementary to Fiserv's customer base and technology solutions. While we expect pro forma leverage to increase modestly from 2.5x as of September 2012, we also expect the company to maintain its "intermediate" financial risk profile as it pursues growth objectives and shareholder returns, with leverage below 3x. Our ratings on Fiserv are supported by the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile, distinguished by its position as one of the leading U.S. providers of financial data processing and support services, a sizable stream of recurring revenues, and solid cash flow generation.
SINGAPORE/CHIBA, April 7 Asian spot LNG prices edged higher this week, albeit from low levels, as tight production supported a market undergoing fundamental changes amid a surge in new sellers and buyers.
April 10 Gold inched down on Monday after hitting a 5-month high in the previous session, weighed down by a stronger dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,251.91 per ounce by 0115 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged down 0.3 percent to $1,253.90. * Spot gold hit its highest since Nov. 10 at $1,270.46 on Friday and crossed the 200-day moving average. But, it failed to close above that key resistance level. * The dollar index