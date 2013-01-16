TEXT - Fitch says strong mtg banking drives U.S. Bancorp's results

Jan 16 - U.S. Bancorp's (USB) reported fourth quarter 2012 (4Q'12)
net income of $1.42 billion, down slightly from the sequential quarter, but up
5.2% from the year-ago quarter, according to Fitch Ratings. This equated to a
very strong 1.62% return on assets (ROA) on the quarter. Fitch notes that this
high level of operating performance continues to be reflective of USB's strong
ratings (long-term IDR of 'AA-'), which places USB as one of Fitch's highest
rated banks, globally.
USB's continued strength in mortgage banking continued to be a large contributor
to earnings. In 4Q'12, USB earned $476 million in mortgage banking income, down
slightly from the sequential quarter, but still very strong compared to
historical results. This was likely due to a mix of higher mortgage
originations from refinancing activities amid the decline in mortgage rates as
well as some larger players having exited the mortgage market.
The growth in mortgage banking also benefited USB's loan growth compared to both
the sequential quarter as well as the year-ago quarter. To wit, in 4Q'12
residential mortgages held on balance sheet increased 5.3% from the sequential
quarter and 19% from the year ago quarter. In junction with somewhat similar
growth rates in commercial lending, partially offset by reductions in covered
loans, USB's total loans in 4Q'12 grew 1.5% from the sequential quarter and 6.4%
from the year ago quarter. Fitch views this growth positively.
Fitch notes that USB's credit quality continues to improve across most lending
categories. Overall, both the company's non-performing asset ratio and
net-charge off ratio declined from both the sequential quarter and year-ago
quarter. While Fitch views this positively, it would also note that as USB's
new loans begin to season, continued improvement in credit metrics could begin
to abate at some point.
USB's liquidity continues to be strong with 6.6% sequential growth in attractive
non-interest bearing demand deposits and 3.7% sequential growth in savings
deposits, more than offsetting the planned reduction in higher cost certificates
of deposits. This mix shift accompanied by the impact of long-term debt
re-pricing improved the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities by 4 basis
points (bps) to 0.84% in 4Q'12. This helped partially offset the 9 bps
reduction in asset yields to 4.15%, causing the company's net interest margin to
only marginally decline and remain strong at 3.55% in 4Q'12.
Fitch believes USB's capital position remains sound despite additional buybacks
and continued dividends. The company's Tier 1 common equity ratio under Basel I
definitions was unchanged at 9% in 4Q'12, and the Tier 1 common equity ratio
using proposed rules for Basel III was also essentially unchanged at 8.1% at
4Q'12.