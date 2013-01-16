版本:
TEXT - S&P says Goldman's Q4 operating performance better-than-expected

Jan 16 - Fourth-quarter 2012 (4Q'12) operating results for The Goldman Sachs
Group, Inc. (Goldman) were better-than-expected, thanks to strengthening
revenues combined with operating efficiency measures, according to Fitch
Ratings.  Other key financial characteristics were in line with Fitch's
assumptions: notably conservative liquidity management and solid capital 
measures. These latest results have no rating implications.

Revenues for the latest quarter benefited from higher investment banking 
revenues, solid revenue generation in institutional client services combined 
with larger gains emanating from the investing and lending segment. Debt 
underwriting activity remained strong reflecting tight credit spreads and low 
absolute interest rates. Equity underwriting recovered from a weak 3Q'12, while 
Goldman retained its relative strength in advisory.

Institutional client services remained the largest contributor to the revenue 
mix despite the effects on customer volumes from macro concerns and the typical 
seasonal slowdown. Revenues in this segment declined moderately on a linked 
quarter basis when excluding DVA and the 4Q'12 gain of $500 million on the sale 
of the hedge fund administration business. This segment posted much better 
results year-over-year given the difficult market conditions in 4Q'11. 

Investing and lending revenues were positively affected by realized gains and 
mark-to-market adjustments in both equity and credit-related positions. The 
contribution from this area tends to be volatile from quarter to quarter 
depending on moves in equity markets and credit spreads.  Realized gains related
to private equity investments are expected to decrease over time as Goldman 
reduces these and similar investment types in anticipation of the Volcker rule. 
Asset management revenues improved, owing to higher incentive fees combined with
growth in management fees/assets under supervision.

Goldman continues to manage liquidity conservatively, while improving already 
solid capital ratios. Management is taking a cautious approach to overall risk 
levels as indicated by a restrained average VaR.  The subdued VaR also reflects 
reduced market volatility in recent periods. Operating expenses declined 
significantly on a linked quarter basis and were up just 3% year-over-year 
reflecting operating efficiency initiatives including a reduction in staff among
other measures.

Global core excess liquidity, including unencumbered, highly liquid securities 
and cash, stood at $175 billion (19% of total assets) at year-end, moderately 
higher than the prior quarter. Goldman's Tier I common ratio improved to 14.5%. 
Under Basel III, Goldman's Tier I common ratio was estimated at nearly 9%, 
compared with 8.5% at prior quarter end.
