TEXT - S&P affirms Pacific LifeCorp ratings

Overview
     -- Pacific LifeCorp, the parent company of Pacific Life Co., is issuing 
$500 million in senior notes.
     -- We are affirming our 'A+' financial strength and issuer credit ratings 
on Pacific Life Insurance Co., and 'BBB+' issuer credit ratings on Pacific 
LifeCorp.
     -- At the same time, we are assigning our 'BBB+' issue-level rating to 
the company's senior notes.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Pacific Life will 
maintain its strong competitive position and strong capitalization.

Rating Action
On Jan. 17, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+' 
financial strength and issuer credit ratings on Pacific Life Insurance Co., 
and its 'BBB+' issuer credit ratings on Pacific LifeCorp (collectively, 
Pacific Life). At the same time, we affirmed our 'A+' financial strength and 
issuer credit ratings on Pacific Life. We have also assigned our 'BBB+' 
issue-level rating to Pacific LifeCorp's issuance of up to $500 million of 
senior notes.

Rationale
The new notes have a scheduled maturity of 2043. We expect Pacific Life to use 
the proceeds from the sale to fund a tender offer to the holders of 
approximately $322 million of 9.25% surplus notes issued in June 2009, a 
premium payment to the holders of the tendered surplus notes, and additional 
costs associated with the issuance of the senior notes.

The net effect of the $500 million issuance and of $322 million tender will be 
a modest increase to the company's financial leverage--from 26.2% to 27.3%; 
interest coverage would slightly benefit from the lower coupon on the senior 
notes, but will effectively remain unchanged at roughly 8.5x; both leverage 
and coverage will remain within Standard & Poor's expectations for the rating 
category.

Capitalization will also be minimally affected. Pacific Life's current amount 
of externally held surplus notes exceeds 15% of capital. Under our 
capitalization criteria, we deduct this excess from total adjusted capital 
(TAC). After the tender, the total amount of surplus notes will no longer 
exceed 15% of capital, and we will eliminate the deduction. The additional 
issuance of senior notes will, at the same time, increase the amount of 
Pacific Life's excess double leverage, which we also deduct from TAC. The net 
effect will be a slight reduction in TAC, but we expect that Pacific Life's 
capitalization level will still support the 'A' category rating.

Outlook
We expect Pacific Life to maintain its strong competitive advantage and 
capitalization, continue to boost its core earnings, and maintain adequate 
risk controls to deal with its primary challenges: equity market volatility 
and low or dropping interest rates. We expect adjusted EBIT to total more than 
$900 million for full-year 2012, with fixed-charge coverage above 5.0x 
adjusted EBIT.

We could lower the ratings on Pacific Life if adjusted EBIT falls below $700 
million either due to poor operating fundamentals or larger-than-expected 
equity-market or interest-rate instability, if fixed-charge coverage weakens 
to less than 4.0x, capital adequacy weakens to levels below expectations for 
the 'A' rating category, or if the company's strong competitive profile 
deteriorates.

Although unlikely in the coming months, we could raise the ratings if we 
believe Pacific Life's exposure to market volatility and interest rates 
significantly decreases; the company further fortifies its competitive 
position; and reaches capitalization, leverage and fixed-charge coverage 
levels commensurate with the 'AA' rating category.

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Pacific Life Insurance Co.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/A-1      
 Financial Enhancement Rating
  Local Currency                        A+/--/--           

Pacific Life Insurance Co.
Pacific Life & Annuity Co.
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/--       

Pacific Life & Annuity Co.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/--       

Pacific LifeCorp
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        BBB+/Stable/--     

Pacific Life Insurance Co.
 Subordinated                           A-                 
 Commercial Paper                       A-1                

Pacific LifeCorp
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               

New Rating

Pacific LifeCorp
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+

