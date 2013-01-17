TEXT - Fitch rates Penske Truck Leasing senior unsecured notes

Jan 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to Penske Truck Leasing
Co. LP's (PTL) senior unsecured notes. The notes are comprised of two $500
million tranches with coupons of 2.875% and 4.25% and five- and 10-year
maturities, respectively. Fitch does not believe there will be a material impact
on the company's leverage as a result of the issuance, as proceeds will be used
to repay borrowings on the company's bank revolver and General Electric Capital
Corporation (GECC) credit facility.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
PTL currently has a Stable Rating Outlook, which reflects Fitch's expectation
for strong liquidity, higher capitalization, and earnings growth in 2013 driven
by an increase in contractual full service lease activity, and organic growth in
logistics.
Fitch believes positive rating momentum could result from demonstrated access to
the unsecured markets through market cycles, increased funding diversification,
reduced leverage, and operating performance that is consistent with Fitch's
expectations and broader industry performance.
Negative rating action could be driven by an inability to economically access
the unsecured markets, a decline in earnings and/or free cash flow beyond
Fitch's expectations, deterioration in asset quality, an inability to realize
residual values on used vehicles, a reduction in liquidity or an extended
increase in leverage beyond the targeted range.
Established in 1988 and headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, PTL is a leading
provider of full service truck leasing, truck rental, contract maintenance and
logistics services. PTL is a partnership between GECC (49.9%), Penske
Corporation (41.1%) and Penske Automotive Group (9%).
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP:
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'.
Existing ratings for Penske are as follows:
Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'
The Rating Outlook is Stable.