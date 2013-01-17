TEXT - Fitch affirms Boeing's 'A/F1' ratings

Jan 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' long-term and 'F1' short-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) for The Boeing Company (BA) and Boeing
Capital Corporation (BCC). A full list of ratings is included at the end
of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings cover approximately
$10.5 billion of debt ($7.9 billion at BA and $2.6 billion at BCC).
The Stable Outlook reflects BA's substantial liquidity, debt reduction,
financial flexibility, and non-787 commercial backlog, all of which offset the
substantial risks in the 787 program, which is Fitch's main concern.
The grounding of the 787 fleet will hurt BA's profitability and cash flow, but
the company has the financial strength to withstand negative developments in the
program. The timing of the resolution of the 787 fleet grounding is Fitch's key
watch item, and a disruption to the program beyond several months could lead to
a Negative Outlook.
787 Program
Recent developments with the 787 program include last night's announcement by
the FAA of an emergency airworthiness directive addressing potential battery
fire risk, temporarily grounding U.S. registered 787s. This follows the
grounding of 787s by two Japanese airlines and last week's announcement by the
FAA of a comprehensive review of the 787 program. Other countries and regions
have followed the FAA's lead and grounded the 787 fleet worldwide.
The program remains a key driver of BA's growth and competitive position, and
further material setbacks would likely lead to a review of the Rating Outlook,
or possibly the ratings, given the amount of 787 inventory (nearly $25 billion)
on BA's balance sheet. The program currently accounts for a relatively small
amount of BA's revenues, estimated by Fitch at 5%-7% of 2012 revenues and 9%-12%
of projected 2013 revenues.
At this point, it is not possible to determine whether the aircraft's
performance issues are typical growing pains for a new aircraft program or
indications of systemic problems. Indications that the 787 was becoming a
material credit issue would include significant delivery delays, large order
cancellations, inventory write-offs, financing difficulties, and/or operational
limitations.
Boeing made progress on the 787 program during 2012 by improving the quality of
the production process, raising production rates to five per month, delivering
46 aircraft (vs. three in 2011), and initiating deliveries at the North
Charleston facility. However, the 787 program remains a source of several risks
including the challenging plan to raise production rates to 10 per month by the
end of 2013, the large amount of inventory on BA's balance sheet, profitability
pressures, and the string of operational issues in delivered aircraft mentioned
above.
Fitch is also monitoring the progress on introducing the 787-9, the potential
launch of the 787-10X, and the program's ETOPS certification.
2012 Performance and Credit Profile
BA's performance in 2012 supported the company's 'A' ratings. The company
successfully increased commercial deliveries 26% and took in the second largest
commercial order total in its history. Boeing's defense operations performed
better than Fitch expected, paying down nearly $2 billion of debt, and
contributed $1.5 billion to its pensions while improving its already strong
liquidity position (now $15.8 billion). Additional strengthening of BA's credit
profile is possible in 2013 from debt reduction and the opportunities in its
large backlog.
BA's debt ratings are supported by the company's balanced business portfolio
(commercial aerospace/defense), competitive positions in both of its main
business lines, liquidity position, financial flexibility, access to the capital
markets, and large backlog.
Rating concerns include margin levels that are weak for the rating category; the
outlook for U.S. defense spending; the aging of some of Boeing's defense
programs; the size of the company's pension deficit; and the susceptibility of
the commercial aerospace industry to shocks such as terrorism and disease. The
ongoing production ramp-up of commercial airplane deliveries, including
potential pressure on the supply chain, is also a concern, although this risk is
lower than a year ago. The contract negotiations with the engineers union
(SPEEA) is a near-term concern. Longer-term concerns include new competitors at
the lower end of the narrow-body aircraft market.
Liquidity and Credit Metrics
As of Sept. 30, 2012, BA had a strong consolidated liquidity position totaling
approximately $15.8 billion, consisting of $11.2 billion in cash and investments
and complete availability under $4.6 billion of bank facilities. Consolidated
debt at the end of September was $11.2 billion ($8.6 billion at BA, $2.6 billion
at BCC), and based on the retirement of a $750 million maturity in the fourth
quarter, Fitch estimates that BA ended 2012 in a solid net cash position which
should grow in 2013.
For the latest 12 months (LTM) ending Sept. 30, 2012, BA's consolidated leverage
(gross debt to EBITDA) was approximately 1.3x compared to 1.6x in 2011. Fitch
estimates leverage based on core debt (manufacturing operations excluding BCC)
was 1.1x for the LTM period compared to 1.2x in 2011. Fitch forecasts
consolidated leverage will be 1.0x-1.1x for 2013 and core leverage will be
approximately 0.9x. The preceding calculations exclude non-cash charges, but
include the impact of non-cash pension expense.
BA's EBITDA margins remain low for the rating, and are trending down because of
the dilutive impact of 787 and 747-8 deliveries, fleet support costs, and the
increase in non-cash pension expense. Fitch estimates that BA's consolidated
EBITDA margins in 2012 were 9.5% to 10%, down from 11% in 2011, and margins in
2013 should be flat to up modestly. Non-cash pension expense created a full
percentage point of margin headwind in 2012, and this will likely increase in
2013.
Free Cash Flow and Cash Deployment
Fitch estimates BA's free cash flow (FCF; cash from operations less capital
expenditures and dividends) was greater than $2 billion in 2012, up from $1.1
billion in 2011. Fitch expects FCF will grow in 2013 and 2014 as commercial
deliveries continue to rise and working capital build decelerates. These
estimates include discretionary pension contributions, including $1.5 billion in
2012. Extended disruption to the 787 program could change this forecast to the
downside, but Fitch expects BA would still generate positive FCF.
Boeing's cash deployment will likely increase in 2013, but Fitch expects the
bulk of the actions should be discretionary, highlighting the financial
flexibility that is a key credit positive for the company. Fitch anticipates
that BA will continue its focus on debt reduction and pension contributions in
2013, but BA has also announced it will resume share repurchases, in addition to
raising dividends, all of which is incorporated into Fitch's ratings. Fitch
expects BA's cash deployment will stay within the limits of its FCF generation,
allowing the company to maintain or build on its already substantial liquidity
position.
Fitch believes that the FAA's 787 review and the on-going SPEEA union
negotiations could delay some cash deployment actions beyond the first quarter.
Commercial Airplane Segment
In the commercial airplane segment (BCA) during the past year, the company
successfully executed higher production rates, lifting LCA deliveries by 26% to
601 aircraft compared to 477 in 2011. Fitch projects BA will deliver 650 planes
in 2013 and 730 planes in 2014. Orders in 2012 reached 1,339 aircraft (1,203
net of cancellations), the second largest total in BA's history. BCA's backlog
continued to grow in 2012, reaching 4,373 aircraft, which represents more than
6.5 years of production at 2013 production rates. Given the size of the
backlog, Fitch expects orders will decline in the next few years.
Defense and Security Segment
Boeing's Defense, Space, and Security (BDS) segment performed better than Fitch
expected in 2012, but it faces challenges in 2013 because of the uncertain U.S.
defense spending environment, including the pending Sequester in March. Fitch
estimates BDS accounted for 40% of BA's consolidated revenues in 2012, and it
generates as much as 75% of its revenues from the U.S. government. Fitch
conservatively forecasts declining revenues at the segment over the next few
years. Fitch considers BDS' portfolio to be of mixed quality, with some
programs having favorable demand outlooks (e.g. F-15, Air Force Tanker) and
others experiencing low backlogs (e.g. C-17). Cost reduction opportunities and
international contracts are factors that could offset some or all of the impact
from the U.S. defense environment.
Pension
The size of BA's pension deficit is a concern, and Fitch expects pension
contributions will be a cash deployment priority for the next several years. At
the end of 2011 BA's pension obligations totaled $67.7 billion, and the deficit
was $16.6 billion, for a funded percentage of 75%. However, on an ERISA funding
basis the plan was close to fully funded. Required cash contributions are
modest, but the company regularly makes discretionary contributions, including
$1.5 billion in 2012.
What Could Trigger a Rating Action
There could be a negative rating action if the current issues with the 787
program are not resolved in a timely manner or if the problems lead to material
negative developments with the 787 program leading to delivery delays, order
cancellations, large additional costs, or inventory write-downs. Large
acquisitions, although not anticipated, could also negatively affect the
ratings, as could a shift in the cash deployment strategy away from debt
reduction. Given the risks with the 787 program, a positive rating action is
not likely in 2013.
Fitch affirms the ratings for BA and BCC as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A';
--Bank facilities at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper programs at 'F1'.