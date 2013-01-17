TEXT - Fitch comments on Citi

Jan 17 - Fourth-quarter reported net income improved significantly on a
sequential basis, but core results were somewhat disappointing with core
revenues lower, and provision and core expenses higher during the quarter,
according to Fitch Ratings.
Reported revenues in 4Q'12 reflect drags from DVA/CVA ($485 million), while last
quarter's one-time items included DVA/CVA charges ($776 million) and the
significant charge related to the incremental sale of the MSSB joint venture
($4.7 billion). Adjusting for these and other significant items, Citi had core
revenues of approximately $18.7 billion, down 4% on a linked-quarter mainly due
to seasonally lower fixed income revenues, and to a lesser extent, a decline in
North America Consumer Banking revenues. That said FICC revenues were up 58%
from a year ago.
Positively, Citi reported NIM expansion sequentially (up 7bps) and from a year
ago (3bps) counter to many in the industry. Citi attributed this to active
balance sheet management, and Citi expects to keep the margin relatively stable
in 2013.
In terms of other one-time items in 4Q'12, Citi also reported repositioning
charges related to workforce reductions ($1 billion), and like many other banks,
a charge to settle the Independent Foreclosure Reviews (IFR, $305 million).
Backing out these and the aforementioned non-core items that impacted revenues,
Fitch estimates that Citi's fourth-quarter adjusted pre-tax return on assets
(ROA) of 0.6% declined from the 0.9% figure reported in the third quarter
despite a smaller balance sheet. The pre-tax ROA declined sequentially mainly
due to lower revenues and higher provision (up 16% sequentially) and core
expenses (up 2.4% on a linked quarter basis).
Citi reported a somewhat smaller reserve release than expected. With one of the
highest reserves to loans and continuing improvements in asset quality trends,
the reserve release was just $142 million during the quarter, as compared to
$1.5 billion last quarter. Fitch views the conservative reserve release
favourably given still elevated nonperforming asset levels, inclusive of high
balances of accruing troubled debt restructurings.
Citi continues to make progress in bringing down noncore assets. Although Citi
Holdings asset now comprise just 8% of consolidated total assets, the drag to
earnings was still $1 billion during the quarter, which included the IFR
settlement. As Fitch acknowledged in its October 2012 affirmation, the pace of
reduction in noncore assets will likely slow going forward. Still, we expect the
negative earnings impact of Citi Holdings to remain a drag on overall results in
future periods.
Citi's capital ratios continued to strengthen with further progress on the Basel
III front. Citi's estimated Tier I common ratio of 12.7% (under Basel I) will
likely continue to compare favourably to the average of the four largest U.S.
banks. Under Basel III, Citi's estimated Tier I common ratio improved to 8.7%
from 7.2% a year ago.