TEXT - Fitch says Capital One Financial earnings flattening out

Jan 18 - Capital One Financial's (COF) earnings for 4Q'12 started to
flatten out in 4Q'12 after a year that included two large acquisitions and
associated charges, according to Fitch Ratings. As such, Fitch expects COF's
4Q'12 net income of $825 million, which equates to a return on average assets
(ROAA) of 1.10%, to be more representative of the company's quarterly earnings
potential in 2013.
COF's net interest margin (NIM) of 6.52% remained satisfactory, though lower
than the sequential quarter due to higher balances of low yielding cash and
investment securities weighing on asset yields as well as some revenue
suppression in COF's domestic card business. Fitch would expect some margin
improvement for COF in 2013 as lower yielding home loans inherited with the ING
Direct acquisition continue to run-off and there is some improvement in interest
expense given that COF called its higher cost trust preferred securities in
early January 2013.
COF's 4Q'12 earnings were also impacted by higher non-interest expense,
particularly in professional services and marketing. Fitch notes that the rise
in marketing costs is not entirely unexpected given the intense competition for
new loans. As such, Fitch believes COF's marketing expense will likely remain
higher over a near-to-intermediate term time horizon.
Given the strong competition, COF's ending loans in its domestic card business
increased only 3.05% from the sequential quarter. While Fitch does note that
this includes expected run-off primarily from the HSBC domestic card business
acquisition, domestic card grew approximately 4.1%, which is still slightly
lower than some peers. Auto loans grew 2.6% sequentially and total commercial
loans grew 4.3% sequentially. Given the economic and elevated competitive
environment, Fitch expects meaningful loan growth to remain challenging for COF
over the next year.
COF's credit costs, as measure by net charge offs (NCOs) and early stage
delinquencies, increased across most lending categories. Fitch notes that some
of this is largely due to seasonality in credit trends as well as the full
impact of the acquired HSBC card receivables which in the private label space
tend to run at higher NCO rates. Additionally, Fitch believes that credit costs
had been hovering around a cyclical low, so Fitch would also expect increases in
NCO and delinquency rates over time.
COF's Tier 1 common ratio increased to 11% in 4Q'12 up from 10.7% in the
sequential quarter. Under current Basel III proposals, COF's Tier 1 common ratio
would be close to 8%, which is an improvement but is also on the lower side
compared to some peer institutions.
However, given that COF is a strong generator of capital, Fitch would expect the
company's capital ratios to increase over the course of the year, even including
any potential balance sheet growth or capital that gets returned to
shareholders.