版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 19日 星期六 06:09 BJT

TEXT-S&P: American Express ratings unaffected by results

Jan 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on
American Express Co. (Amex) are unaffected by the company's fair
fourth-quarter results, which were below our expectations and reflected several
charges.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐