TEXT-S&P rates Georgia-Pacific's commercial paper program 'A-1'

Jan 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-1'
short-term rating to Atlanta-based forest products manufacturer Georgia-Pacific
LLC's (GP) proposed $1 billion 4(a) (2) commercial paper program. In addition,
we assigned our 'A-1' short-term corporate credit rating to GP. 

GP will use the commercial paper program for working capital requirements and 
general corporate purposes including funding a portion of its acquisition of 
International Paper Co.'s Temple-Inland Building Products division. The 
program will be backed by its $1.25 billion revolving credit facilities.

The corporate credit rating on GP is 'A' and the outlook is stable. The rating 
incorporates a two-notch uplift from GP's 'bbb+' stand-alone credit profile to 
reflect the strategic importance of GP to Koch. In addition, we view GP's 
liquidity to be "exceptional".


RATINGS LIST
Georgia-Pacific LLC
 Corporate credit rating               A/Stable/--

New Ratings
 Short-term corporate credit rating    A-1
 Proposed $1 bil 4(a) (2) CP Program   A-1 


