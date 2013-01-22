版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 23日 星期三 02:03 BJT

TEXT - S&P says DineEquity ratings unaffected by term loan amended plan

Jan 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that DineEquity Inc.'s (B/Stable/--) announcement seeking an amendment of its senior secured term loan facility has no immediate impact on our ratings or outlook on the company. The amendment would save the company in interest costs marginally and provide flexibility in prepayments of the term loan, but does not have a meaningful impact on its credit ratios. No meaningful aspects of the credit agreement, including maturity and financial covenants, will be affected by the proposed amendment. Therefore, we expect the company's financial risk profile would remain "highly leveraged" following this amendment.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐