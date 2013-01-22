TEXT-S&P: Dell ratings unchanged despite LBO rumors

Jan 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today its ratings on Dell
Inc. (A-/Stable/A-1) remain unchanged, despite persistent rumors (which
have not been confirmed by the company) that Dell is in discussions to be taken
private through a leveraged buyout (LBO). Challenges in its PC business have
resulted in a depressed stock price in recent periods. However, previous LBO
rumors had circulated without any resulting transaction. We will continue to
actively monitor any developments. If an LBO of Dell were to occur, it would
have significant, negative credit implications despite the company's
satisfactory business risk profile.