TEXT-Fitch updates special report on Credit Mutuel

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Credit Mutuel's Structure, Solidarity Mechanisms
and Rating RationaleJan 28 - Fitch Ratings has updated its special report on Credit Mutuel
(CM). The report provides details of CM's organisational structure, identifies
the largest sub-groups operating within it and explains the solidarity
mechanisms within the group. The report further provides information regarding
Fitch's rating rationale applicable to CM entities.
Fitch does not assign any ratings to CM. CM does not have a cross-support
mechanism covering all its sub-groups. Moreover, CM lacks managerial and
strategic integration and does not operate as a homogeneous group. However,
Fitch rates CM11-CIC ('A+'/Stable), CM's largest sub-group. Fitch analyses
CM11-CIC on a consolidated basis (financial statements and risk profile) in
light of the solidarity mechanism in place within the sub-group. No other
sub-group is rated by Fitch. CM11-CIC represents almost 80% of CM's consolidated
assets and equity.
